TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06
6 October 2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Re: Tender Results
The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the " Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to declare the following in relation to the Company's quarterly tender for the period ending 30 September 2025 (the " Tender NAV Determination Date"):
- Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:
119,559 Shares
- Number of Tendered Shares purchased by Deutsche Numis:
119,559 Shares
- Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:
86.06 pence per Ordinary Share
- Average price paid for Tendered Shares by Deutsche Numis:
87.79 pence per Ordinary Share
- Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:
None - not applicable
For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Numis:
Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000
George Shiel
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900
About the Company:
The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.
Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.comfor more information.