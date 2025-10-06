Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.10.2025 13:24 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Results

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06

6 October 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the " Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to declare the following in relation to the Company's quarterly tender for the period ending 30 September 2025 (the " Tender NAV Determination Date"):

  • Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

119,559 Shares

  • Number of Tendered Shares purchased by Deutsche Numis:

119,559 Shares

  • Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

86.06 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Average price paid for Tendered Shares by Deutsche Numis:

87.79 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:

None - not applicable

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000

George Shiel

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.comfor more information.


