Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH) (OTCQX: ARGHF) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming 2025 Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 9, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Praveen Arichandran, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

2025 Cantech Investment Conference Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025 Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Praveen Arichandran, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Argo Corporation, commented, "We are excited to showcase Argo at the Cantech Investment Conference and strengthen our connections within the capital markets. We look forward to bringing long-term investors on the bus with us at this early stage as we transform more communities in Canada and beyond with our transit infrastructure and technology."

About Argo

Argo delivers the first-ever vertically and publicly integrated city transit system, designed to augment public transportation and create a network of intelligently routed vehicles that work together to serve and scale to the needs of entire cities, putting people in control of their mobility. You can learn more at www.rideargo.com.

About The Cantech Investment Conference

The Cantech Investment Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology and diversified industries investment event, provides emerging companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities. For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

Praveen Arichandran, CEO

Argo Corporation

(800) 575-7051

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

