Alameda, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - EmerRx Biopharma, LLC, is a biotechnology company developing next-generation intranasal drug-device combinations that deliver the speed and efficacy of intravenous administration - without the needle., announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 21st at PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Mitch Raponi, PhD. CEO will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"At EmerRx Biopharma, we're reimagining how lifesaving medicines are delivered," said Mitch Raponi, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO. "Our lead program, EMRX-101, is a next-generation intranasal naloxone engineered to achieve intravenous-like speed without a needle - a breakthrough that could transform the standard of care in opioid overdose reversal. We're excited to share our progress and vision with the LD Micro investment community as we advance toward key milestones in formulation optimization, regulatory engagement, and our first-in-human study."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Tuesday, October 21st

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About EmerRx Biopharma, LLC

EmerRx Biopharma LLC is a biotechnology company developing next-generation intranasal drug-device combinations that deliver the speed and efficacy of intravenous drugs-without the needle. The company's lead asset, EMRX-101, is a proprietary intranasal naloxone designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses, including those caused by fentanyl and its analogs, with faster onset and higher bioavailability than currently marketed products. Built on a dual-chamber delivery platform that mixes formulation components at the time of use, EmerRx's technology is highly adaptable for other emergency and CNS indications such as epinephrine, benzodiazepines, ketorolac, and acute pain medications. By combining innovative formulation science, device engineering, and regulatory expertise, EmerRx aims to redefine emergency and acute-care therapeutics through needle-free, shelf-stable, fast-acting solutions that save lives and expand access to critical medicines worldwide.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

For further information on EmerRx Biopharma, LLC:

