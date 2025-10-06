Talen Energy Corporation: Talen Energy Announces Launch of $1.2 Billion Term Loan B Financing, $200 Million Upsize of Revolving Credit Facility and $200 Million Upsize of Stand-Alone Letter of Credit Facility

HOUSTON, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talen Energy Corporation ("TEC," "we" or "our") (NASDAQ: TLN) announced today that Talen Energy Supply, LLC ("TES" or the "Company"), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of TEC, has (a) launched a $1.2 billion incremental Term Loan B financing (the "Term Financing"), (b) received commitments to upsize its existing $700 million revolving credit facility by $200 million to $900 million, (c) received commitments to upsize its existing $900 million stand-alone letter of credit facility (the "Stand-Alone L/C Facility") by $200 million to $1.1 billion and (d) agreed to extend the maturity of the Stand-Alone L/C Facility from December 2026 to December 2027.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Term Financing, together with net proceeds from new unsecured indebtedness, to fund the previously announced acquisitions (each an "Acquisition" and collectively, the "Acquisitions") of (i) the Freedom Energy Center, a 1,045 MW natural gas fired combined cycle generation plant located in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania (the "Freedom Acquisition") and (ii) the Guernsey Power Station, a 1,836 MW natural gas fired combined cycle generation plant located in Guernsey County, Ohio (the "Guernsey Acquisition"). Each Acquisition is being made pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement (each a "Purchase Agreement" and collectively, the "Purchase Agreements") each dated July 17, 2025, among Talen Generation, LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of TEC, and affiliates of Caithness Energy, L.L.C.

To the extent the Acquisitions do not close concurrently, the Term Financing will include both upfront and delayed draw commitments, providing the Company with flexibility to meet its funding and timing needs for the Acquisitions. In the event that (i) only one of the Acquisitions has been completed on or prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on July 17, 2026 (or, to the extent such date is automatically extended pursuant to the terms of the applicable Purchase Agreement, to January 17, 2027) (such date, as extended if applicable, the "Outside Date") or (ii) one of the Acquisitions has been completed without the use of the delayed draw component of the Term Financing, such delayed draw component will automatically terminate. The consummation of the Acquisitions are not conditioned on each other and there is no guarantee that the Term Financing or any element thereof will occur.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ: TLN) is a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company dedicated to powering the future. We own and operate approximately 10.3 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a significant dispatchable fossil fleet. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana. Our team is committed to generating power safely and reliably delivering the most value per megawatt produced. Talen is also powering the digital infrastructure revolution. We are well-positioned to serve this growing industry, as artificial intelligence data centers increasingly demand more reliable, clean power. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

