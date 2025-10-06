Anzeige
06.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
IRS Alerts on Fake Tax Apps and Digital Filing Scams - Clear Start Tax Shares How to Protect Your Data

Cybercriminals ramp up fraudulent tax tools as taxpayers increasingly file online in 2025

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / The IRS has issued a new warning about fake tax apps and digital filing scams designed to steal personal and financial data from unsuspecting taxpayers. With more Americans turning to online platforms to prepare and submit their returns, officials say fraudsters are exploiting the trend by creating look-alike apps and websites that mimic legitimate tax software.

"Cybercriminals are getting more sophisticated, and these scams can be hard to spot," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax. "A taxpayer may think they're downloading a trusted tax app, when in reality they're handing over sensitive data like Social Security numbers and bank account details."

Clear Start Tax cautions that filing scams often appear in online ads, app stores, and even through phishing emails. Victims risk identity theft, fraudulent refunds, and long delays in resolving tax issues. "The IRS is flagging these schemes because the financial fallout can be devastating," the spokesperson added. "Protecting your data is just as important as filing on time."

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

Experts advise taxpayers to only use official IRS-approved software providers, download apps directly from trusted sources, and enable multi-factor authentication whenever available. "If something looks too good to be true - like a free filing app with no track record - it probably is," Clear Start Tax explained.

About Clear Start Tax
Clear Start Tax is a national tax resolution firm that helps individuals and businesses address IRS challenges and protect their financial health. From audits and identity theft cases to back taxes and tax relief programs, the firm provides tailored solutions that safeguard clients and keep them compliant.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:
https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/
(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax
Corporate Communications Department
tech@clearstarttax.com
(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-alerts-on-fake-tax-apps-and-digital-filing-scams-clear-start-1073996

