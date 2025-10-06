ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity, One of NYSE's Newest Members, Launches Risk Arbitrage, Convert, and SPAC Trading Team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / In the ever-shifting environment of Wall Street, ThinkEquity, one of the New York Stock Exchange's newest member firms, is staking its ground with the launch of a dedicated Risk Arbitrage, Convertible, and SPAC Trading Desk. At its helm are three veterans whose collective century of experience is etched into the very fabric of the Exchange.

Robert Arciero: A Career Built on the Floor of the NYSE

Leading the desk is Robert Arciero, a Wall Street stalwart whose 37-year career began beneath the cathedral-like ceilings of the NYSE. After earning his finance degree from St. John's University, Arciero started as a head floor clerk at Lipton & Caston before ascending to broker. In 1994, he signed his name to the historical Buttonwood Agreement-an enduring symbol of the Exchange's lineage.

Over the next two decades, Arciero rose to partner and Managing Director at Cuttone & Co., mastering the art of convertible and risk arbitrage. He later owned and managed Farina & Associates, deepening ties with banks and hedge funds, always known for his precision in execution and fidelity to clients. His service extended beyond the trading floor. For over twenty years, he served as Director and Treasurer of the NYSE Floor Members Emergency Fund and as a Floor Official, underscoring his stewardship of the financial community.

Now at ThinkEquity, Arciero's expertise will be woven into strategies for mutual funds, hedge funds, and family offices seeking excellence in risk arbitrage, convertibles, and SPAC execution.

Joseph W. Stevens: Architect of Market Structure and Leadership

Joining Robert is Joseph W. Stevens, a financial services executive whose 47-year career charts the evolution of modern equity trading. As President and CEO of Farina & Associates, Stevens oversaw institutional execution, clearing, and compliance in conjunction with Wedbush Securities and FINRA.

Earlier, at Credit Suisse Securities, he managed NYSE floor operations with command over more than sixty brokers and clerks, playing a central role in shaping the firm's global trading systems. His résumé also spans senior roles at Morgan Keegan, HSBC Securities, Prudential Securities, and Thompson McKinnon, where he forged expertise in block trading, compliance, and operational integrity. Widely respected for his leadership and clarity under pressure, Stevens brings to ThinkEquity a rare breadth of insight into market structure and regulatory architecture.

Robert Hannan: Master of Derivatives and Arbitrage Strategy

Completing this triumvirate is Robert Hannan, with over 26 years of experience navigating the intricacies of Wall Street. A graduate of Rutgers Business School, Hannan began as an options market maker on the American Stock Exchange, cultivating an early command of derivatives and risk management. His path led him to Cuttone & Co. on the NYSE, where he became known for his mastery in merger and convertible arbitrage.

As partner and co-owner of Farina & Associates, Hannan directed strategy and operations, guiding the firm with rigor and foresight. His reputation rests on an ability to translate complex market dynamics into disciplined trading approaches-a skill now directed toward ThinkEquity's newest ambitions.

A Desk Rooted in Tradition, Built for Tomorrow

Together, Arciero, Stevens, and Hannan embody a rare confluence of tradition and innovation. Their arrival at ThinkEquity signals not just the launch of a trading desk, but a declaration: that in an era of electronic velocity and shifting financial frontiers, the enduring values of execution, integrity, and client service remain the bedrock of Wall Street.

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $75 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

Contact:

Robert Arciero

Senior Managing Director, NYSE Trading.

Head of Risk Arb Floor Trading

212-742-9105

Barciero@think-equity.com

William Baquet

President

646-814-1028

wbaquet@think-equity.com



Phil Quartuccio

Head of Global Trading

646-968-9361

pq@think-equity.com

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/thinkequity-one-of-nyses-newest-members-launches-risk-arbitrage-conv-1081917