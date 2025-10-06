Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) ("Magna Terra" or the "Company") and Andean Metals Corp. ("Andean Metals" or "Andean") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Definitive Option Agreement (the "Agreement") for Andean Metals to have the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Luna Roja Project ("Luna Roja" or the "Project"), located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina (Figure 1) from the Company.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Andean can earn a 100% interest in the Project for total consideration of C$2,375,000 payable in cash and Andean common shares as outlined below:

Luna Roja





Term Cash (C$) Cash / Share (C$) Total (C$) 60-day exclusivity period (paid) $75,000 - $75,000 On Signing Definitive Agreement (paid) $100,000 - $100,000 1st Anniversary $125,000 $275,000 $400,000 2nd Anniversary $125,000 $375000 $500,000 3rd Anniversary $125,000 $475,000 $600,000 4th Anniversary $125,000 $575,000 $700,000 TOTAL $675,000 $1,700,000 $2,375,000

Additionally, Magna Terra shall retain the right to a nominee on the Board of Directors of Andean, under certain terms and conditions as defined in the Agreement.

"We are very excited to partner with the Andean Metals team on the drill-ready Luna Roja precious metals project in the prolific Deseado Massif region of Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, home to world class mines like Cerro Negro (Newmont), Cerro Moro (Pan American Silver), Cerro Vanguardia (AngloGold Ashanti), as well as others. The Deseado Massif remains a significantly underexplored geological domain known for hosting large low sulphidation epithermal precious metals systems. The Luna Roja Project boasts an early-stage drill epithermal gold-silver discovery at Cruz del Sur and a 3-kilometre long zone of anomalous geochemistry that highlights the discovery potential of the Project. This transaction further supports our corporate strategy of leveraging our deep project portfolio to provide non-dilutive liquidity to advance our priority exploration assets, while maintaining upside exposure to these projects through a growing portfolio of equity ownership and royalties."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

"This transaction represents a significant step forward for Andean Metals as we establish a strong foothold in one of the most geologically prospective and underexplored gold-silver belts in the world. Luna Roja offers compelling discovery potential, supported by robust early-stage results and proximity to world-class operations. Our team is excited to build on Magna Terra's excellent technical work and begin advancing Luna Roja through systematic exploration and drilling. We believe this partnership highlights our commitment to unlocking value through disciplined exploration and strategic collaboration."

~ Joaquin Mignaquy, CEO, Andean Metals Corp.

Figure 1: Location of Magna Terra's exploration projects in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina including the Luna Roja Project outlined in red and location of major producing mines.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/269164_c39a5e0594b6f9e1_002full.jpg

Luna Roja Project Highlights

~10,000 hectares in 3 exploration licenses.

Accessible year-round via road access from Fitz Roy located 80 kms to the northeast.

Centered along a 3 km section of the northwest striking Via Lactea Fault lying just 75 kms northwest of Cerrado Gold's Minera Don Nicholas Mine infrastructure and 30 kms north-northwest of the Los Calandrias mining and exploration tenements.

2019 discovery hole drilled by Magna Terra - LR DDH002 intersected 75.0 m of 0.62 g/t Au and 5.6 g/t Ag (from 37.0 m to 112.0 m). The deepest part of the zone, which is oxidized, included 42.0 m of 1.01 g/t Au and 4.6 g/t Ag (from 68.0 m to 110.0 m), suggesting increased grade with depth .

(from 37.0 m to 112.0 m). (from 68.0 m to 110.0 m), . A 3 km x 800 m striking Au trend underlain by anomalous soil geochemistry and Induced Polarization (" IP ") geophysical signature.

") geophysical signature. Multiple drill ready targets in three distinct surface mineralized horizons including the Estrella del Norte, Orion, Cruz del Sur and Signos target areas.

The Luna Roja Project is Magna Terra's most advanced exploration asset in Argentina, located in the prolific Deseado Massif region of Santa Cruz Province approximately 75 km to the northwest of the new Don Nicolas mine and 30 km to the north-northwest of the Las Calandrias project. The Project is accessible year-round, and benefits from access to infrastructure including roads and power, and water.

Luna Roja's geology includes rhyolitic volcanic rocks with intense silicification and hydrothermal alteration, typical of productive low-sulphidation gold systems in the region. The Project is centered along a 3 km section of the northwest striking Via Lactea Fault with coincident IP resistivity and chargeability anomalies and intermittently exposed low-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag veins and breccias.

Exploration work to date at Luna Roja includes 360 rock chip and float samples, 741 trench samples, 715 soil samples, and 17.6 line km of IP surveying. In 2019, Magna Terra completed eight diamond drill holes, totalling 1,184 metres, in a first phase drill program that led to the discovery of a significant gold-silver mineralized zone at Cruz del Sur (see Magna Terra news release dated April 16, 2019).

Highlight assays from the initial drilling program include:

75.0 m of 0.62 g/t Au and 5.6 g/t Ag (from 37.0 m to 112.0 m), including 42.0 m of 1.01 g/t Au and 4.6 g/t Ag (from 68.0 m to 110.0 m) in drill hole LR_DDH002; and

51.4 m of 0.26 g/t Au and 9.37 g/t Ag (from 44.6 m to 96.0 m), including, 2.0 m of 1.08 g/t Au and 79.60 g/t Ag (from 62.0 m to 64.0 m) in drill hole LR-DDH001.

Exploration work to date has identified gold intercepts at shallow depths, with the potential for future exploration to identify geologic controls to the mineralization, and to expand the mineralized footprint and establish continuity. Luna Roja is well positioned for additional near-term discovery, potential resource delineation and possible future development, supported by a strong regional geological framework and positive early-stage results.

The Luna Roja Project is subject to a one percent (1%) NSR, payable to Orogen Royalties Inc.

Andean will be focussing on advancing the Luna Roja Project and the parties will not be moving forward at this time with an agreement for the Boleadora Project (as previously disclosed in the press release dated July 28, 2025). The Boleadora Project remains available for purchase or option.

In connection with the Agreement, the Company will pay a 5% finder's fee upon receipt of each payment from Andean.

Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a non-independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sampling of drill core from the 2019 program at Luna Roja was carried out with core being cut by angle grinder and half of the core retained for logging and potential re-analysis. Blind standards, blanks, and duplicates were inserted into the sample chain accounting for 10% of samples. Samples were then delivered, by Magna Terra staff, to Andesmar in Caleta Olivia, Santa Cruz, Argentina from where they were transported to ALS Chemex Laboratories in Mendoza, Argentina, for gold fire assay and multi element analysis.

All technical disclosure contained in this news release with respect to the Project was supplied by Magna Terra, and Andean and its directors and officers have relied on Magna Terra for such information.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 28.9% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Andean Metals Corp. for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project recently retained from Newmont Corp., as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

About Andean Metals

Andean Metals Corp. is an Argentina focused mineral exploration company, with a strong local technical team backed by experienced capital markets professionals. Andean is a British Columbia corporation that is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

Forward-Looking Statements

