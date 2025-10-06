Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Atlas Critical Minerals" or the "Company"), an exploration company focused on critical minerals for defense applications and energy security, is pleased to announce the filing of a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") prepared under the U.S. guidelines of Item 1300 of Regulation S-K ("Regulation S-K 1300") for its 18,615-hectare Iporá Rare Earths Project ("Iporá Project"), located in the State of Goiás, Brazil. The TRS was prepared by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"), a premier mineral evaluation company, and details high-grade ionic clay rare earths mineralization across multiple locations within the Project's tenements. Marc-Antoine Laporte from SGS is the Project's Qualified Person for Rare Earths under Regulation S-K 1300.

With the filing of this TRS, Atlas Critical Minerals now has two SK-1300 technical reports, one for each of its two distinct and high potential rare earths projects in Brazil. In August 2025, the Company released the TRS for the Alto do Paranaíba Project in Minas Gerais State, also authored by SGS, which reported high-grade mineralization up to 28,870 ppm (2.9%, a very high grade) TREO and 23.2% TiO2 in a conglomerate-hosted deposit spanning 68,550 acres. The Company is rapidly advancing the Alto Paranaíba Project on two parallel fronts: ongoing metallurgical studies and preparation for an upcoming drilling campaign.

The Alto Paranaíba Project and the Iporá Project are geologically and geographically distinct, establishing the Company as a leader in diversified rare earths exploration in Brazil, home to the world's second-largest rare earths reserves after China.

Iporá Project Overview & Key Highlights

The Iporá Project comprises 12 mineral rights covering approximately 46,000 acres in western Goiás State, targeting ion-adsorption clay deposits similar to those in southern China that dominate global heavy rare earths production. The Iporá TRS presented the results from the Company's June/July 2025 field campaign, which included geological mapping of four mineral rights, collection of 161 surface samples, and 18 auger drill holes totaling 171 meters. The Iporá TRS confirmed favorable conditions for ionic clay deposits, with regolith horizons and laterite layers associated with alkaline and Cambrian granite rocks. Surface sampling validated the drilling program, with laterite samples above alkaline complex rocks achieving grades up to 1,366 ppm TREO (total rare earths oxide) and 247 ppm MREO (magnetic rare earths oxide). Other highlights which are detailed in the Iporá TRS include:

High-grade drilling intercepts include 8 meters at 2,071 ppm TREO and 775 ppm MREO in drillhole DHIP-0006, with a peak 1-meter interval of 3,822 ppm TREO and 1,803 ppm MREO;

include 8 meters at 2,071 ppm TREO and 775 ppm MREO in drillhole DHIP-0006, with a peak 1-meter interval of 3,822 ppm TREO and 1,803 ppm MREO; Extensive near-surface mineralization with multiple drillholes exceeding 1,000 ppm TREO across 8-11 meter intervals, including DHIP-00002 at 11.4 m of 1,650 ppm TREO and 468 ppm MREO;

with multiple drillholes exceeding 1,000 ppm TREO across 8-11 meter intervals, including DHIP-00002 at 11.4 m of 1,650 ppm TREO and 468 ppm MREO; Strong metallurgical recoveries with MREO recovery rates exceeding 60% for critical permanent magnet elements, HREO (heavy rare earths oxide) recovery at 55%, and Yttrium recovery at 63%;

with MREO recovery rates exceeding 60% for critical permanent magnet elements, HREO (heavy rare earths oxide) recovery at 55%, and Yttrium recovery at 63%; Favorable geological setting featuring regolith-hosted mineralization associated with the Goiás Alkaline Province and Iporá Granite, with laterite grades compatible with ion-adsorption rare earths deposit types ranging from 900 to 1,500 ppm TREO.

About Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) controls a large portfolio of critical mineral rights in Brazil, encompassing over 218,000 hectares, and including projects in rare earths, titanium, and graphite - minerals essential for defense applications and electrification. The Company's Iron Quadrangle Project is expected to generate initial revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025. More information is available on the Company's website at www.atlascriticalminerals.com and in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Critical Minerals and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2025. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

