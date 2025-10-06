Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) (WKN: A2PLBV) ("Stuhini" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the extraction of a 1,585-pound mini bulk sample from the Silver Surprise Zone at its 100%-owned Ruby Creek Project, near Atlin, British Columbia. Extraction of the mini-bulk sample was completed at surface with hand tools along one of the Silver Surprise Zone veins by a two-person team over a two-day period.

The objective of this mini-bulk sample is to test and advance metallurgical understanding of the high-grade silver mineralization identified during prior Ruby Creek Project exploration programs. (See press release dated April 6, 2021 and February 22, 2022). Analysis of the refined silver from this preliminary test will determine the likelihood of completing larger bulk samples in 2026. A bulk sample is a large, representative quantity of material-extracted for detailed testing to determine its composition, properties, and commercial potential.

"With growing interest in silver globally, both from investors and the broader commodity markets - Silver Surprise Zone stands out as one of the most compelling silver zones on the property," said Meredith Eades, President and CEO. "With multiple samples over 10,000 grams per tonne silver and room to grow, we're excited to be advancing metallurgical work and further define the mineralized trend. This is an important step toward unlocking the full silver potential at Ruby Creek."

Silver Surprise Zone Highlights:

Located along strike of the broader Adera structural corridor.

Contains the highest grade silver samples encountered on the Ruby Creek Project to date, placing it firmly in bonanza-grade category.

28 samples between 1,000-16,030 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") and 4 over 10,000g/t Ag including: 16,030 g/t Ag 14,179 g/t Ag 12,980 g/t Ag

Mineralization hosted in massive sulphide-bearing quartz veins.

3 parallel veins to date ~1 metre ("m") in width up to 180m in length at surface.

Remains open along strike and at depth.

Figure 1: Ruby Creek property silver showings (>100 g/t Ag) from prior 246 rock samples. The Silver Surprise Zone (highlighted in yellow) hosts some of the highest-grade samples on the property and lies in the central-northern area, along strike of the Adera Corridor (~9 kilometres apart, center to center).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11821/269226_7d66713244b9eb2e_002full.jpg

Mineralization at Silver Surprise Zone occurs in at least three quartz-sulphide veins and vein-breccias that are each ~1m wide within the main body of the Surprise Lake Batholith. The veins are exposed semi-continuously for a length from 180m, 50m and 30m respectively before they are submerged beneath the talus. The veins are clustered within 200m laterally striking ~220° and align with the Adera structural corridor and are sub-vertical. They appear to remain open at depth as well as along strike in both directions. There are also anomalous float samples uphill from the current occurrences on the talus slope.

Figure 2: Silver results in rock samples within the Silver Surprise Zone, showing the surface trace of the mineralized veins along with mapped fault/shear traces.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11821/269226_7d66713244b9eb2e_003full.jpg

Petrographic has shown the silver mineralization to occur predominantly as Ag-Sn sulphides (canfieldite) as well as acanthite and rare native silver with galena, pyrite, +/- sphalerite and arsenopyrite.

Figure 3: Outcrop of the northeastern most Silver Surprise vein, showing surface expression of weathered host rock enabling sampling using hand tools.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11821/269226_7d66713244b9eb2e_004full.jpg

This mini-bulk sample will be processed, analyzed and monitored in Atlin under the direction of Rino Mihoc, a seasoned metallurgist with over 20 years hands-on experience. For this program, Rino will oversee the metallurgical test design, with a focus on gravity separation and advanced mineralogical analysis. Results from the program will help inform future drill targeting, mineralogical modeling, and development planning.

Further geological mapping and geochemical sampling are underway to test potential extensions along the mineralized trend. Maps and imagery showing the sample site and structural features will be released as data becomes available.

Historically, the Atlin region is known for the past producer 'Atlin Ruffner Silver Mine', located 23 road km from Atlin and approximately 12 km west of the Silver Surprise Zone. Circa 1951 it is reported this mine produced a shipment of 44 tons of ore grossing 7 ounces gold, 5,343 ounces silver, 36,197 pounds lead, and 5,824 pounds of zinc.

Qualified Person

Mr. Nicholas Clive Aspinall, M.Sc., P.Eng., is a consulting geologist to Stuhini Exploration and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Aspinall has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information, and has approved the technical information contained herein.

About the Ruby Creek Project:



The 29,734-hectare Ruby Creek Project is road accessible and located 14 kilometres (km) east of Atlin, British Columbia ("BC"). There are 48 different documented mineral occurrences on the Property, of which 16 are gold-related, with 7 significant gold placer creeks. The Property also hosts the Ruby Creek Molybdenum deposit, which hosts a measured and indicated pit constrained resource of 433 million lbs molybdenum using US$15.00 per lb molybdenum prices and a 0.02% cut-off grade. (See news release dated March 15, 2022). Stuhini owns 100% of the Ruby Creek Project.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 16 km east of Atlin, BC; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC.

