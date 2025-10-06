EXCHANGE NOTICE 6 OCTOBER 2025 SHARES
Partnera Corporation: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES
The change of Partnera Corporation's name to Foamit Corporation will be valid in the Nasdaq's INET trading system as from 8 October 2025. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from PARTNE1 to FOAMIT and the issuer code will be changed from PARTNE to FOAMIT.
Company's name is Foamit Oyj in Finnish and Foamit Abp in Swedish.
Updated identifiers
|New company name:
|Foamit Corporation
|New trading code:
|FOAMIT
|Issuer code:
|FOAMIT
|ISIN code:
|FI0009009559
|Order book ID:
|202424
Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 7 October, 2025.
Nasdaq Helsinki
Listing Services
