The Chinese manufacturer reports that it has established automated production lines and a mature supply chain to support large-scale deliveries, with initial shipments scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 in China.From ESS News Sermatec has announced it is now capable of mass-producing its Serattice series 6.25 MWh containerised energy storage system using 587 Ah battery cells. This modular 20-foot container (6,058 mm × 2,438 mm × 2,896 mm) integrates battery modules, thermal management, fire protection, power conversion and control electronics in a compact form suitable for grid, ...

