Innovative Eyewear, Inc.: Innovative Eyewear Reports Strong International Expansion at SILMO Paris 2025, Securing Key European Distribution Partners

Company Showcased at SILMO's Inaugural Smart Eyewear Tech Village, Announces New Netherlands Distribution Hub for VAT-Free EU Business Expansion

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, today announces significant progress in its European expansion strategy following successful participation at SILMO Paris 2025, one of the world's leading optics and eyewear trade shows held September 26-29, 2025.

The Company was prominently featured in SILMO's inaugural Tech Village, a dedicated smart eyewear and AI innovation pavilion that positioned Innovative Eyewear alongside global technology leaders including Meta, Google, and Snapchat.

Key Highlights from SILMO Paris 2025:

Secured initial orders from key European markets including the United Kingdom, Romania, Greece, Spain, and France, demonstrating strong pan-European demand for the Company's portfolio of smart eyewear brands. Strategic EU Distribution: Opened a new warehouse in the Netherlands enabling VAT-free purchasing for EU businesses, significantly enhancing Lucyd's competitive positioning and accessibility across the 27 member states.

Opened a new warehouse in the Netherlands enabling VAT-free purchasing for EU businesses, significantly enhancing Lucyd's competitive positioning and accessibility across the 27 member states. Industrial Safety Certification: The Lucyd Armor® Collection, now certified to meet EN 166 European safety standards for workplace eye protection, attracted significant interest from industrial distributors.

The Lucyd Armor® Collection, now certified to meet EN 166 European safety standards for workplace eye protection, attracted significant interest from industrial distributors. Regional Sales Representation: The Company initiated discussions with multiple sales representatives to establish dedicated representation across various EU countries.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said, "SILMO Paris provided an exceptional platform to showcase our market-leading smart eyewear to European vendors and distributors. Being part of the first Tech Village alongside the world's largest technology companies validated our position as a pioneer in AI-enabled eyewear. The establishment of our Netherlands distribution hub represents a critical milestone in our international expansion strategy, enabling us to serve EU businesses more efficiently.

With initial orders already secured from five European countries and active discussions with regional sales representatives, we're building the infrastructure necessary to capture significant market share in Europe's rapidly growing smart eyewear vertical."

SILMO Paris attracted over 32,000 visitors from more than 130 countries, with 51% international attendance, making it one of the most important global gatherings for the optical industry. The Company's participation aligns with its strategic focus on international expansion, particularly as smart eyewear adoption accelerates in markets outside the United States, where pedestrian and public transit usage create ideal use cases for open-ear audio and AI assistance.

About Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth smart glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

