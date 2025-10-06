Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP: BCP Completes Sale of Stake in Brown & Root Industrial Services

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCP, a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced the successful closing of the previously announced sale of its stake in Brown & Root Industrial Services (the "Company"), a provider of non-discretionary, specialty industrial services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since partnering with KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) to establish Brown & Root Industrial Services in 2015, BCP has supported CEO Andy Dupuy and the leadership team in strengthening the Company's nearly 100-year legacy as a premier provider of specialty industrial services. Under this partnership, Brown & Root Industrial Services expanded its footprint to more than 22 locations across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, grew to employ more than 10,000 people, and enhanced its reputation as the partner of choice for blue-chip customers in chemicals, energy, manufacturing, and government sectors.

"Brown & Root Industrial Services has been part of our story from the very beginning, and we've been fortunate to work alongside Andy and his team to build on the company's long track record of excellence," said Mark Spender, Partner at BCP. "This has also been a successful investment for our investors, underscoring the value that can be created by partnering with great management teams in essential services. In today's environment, where full exits are few and far between, we are especially pleased to have realized this investment on behalf of our limited partners. This transaction marks an exciting next chapter for Brown & Root, and we're confident the business is positioned to keep growing and delivering for its customers and employees."

Andy Dupuy, CEO of Brown & Root Industrial Services, added: "Over the past decade, BCP has been more than an investor - they've been a true partner in our evolution. Together we've expanded our footprint, strengthened our workforce, and enhanced the services we provide to our clients. I want to thank the BCP team for their support and guidance over the years, which has been instrumental to our success. As we move forward, we're proud of what we've accomplished and energized by the opportunities ahead."

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to BCP.

About BCP

BCP is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. BCP has deployed capital in five funds across several strategies and has over $5 billion in assets under management. BCP seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit bernhardcapital.com.

About Brown & Root Industrial Services

Brown & Root Industrial Services has been in the industry since the early 1900's and built a legacy synonymous with excellence in providing full-service solutions for every project phase of industrial facilities across the globe. Brown & Root Industrial Services offers a full range of industrial services in industrial engineering, construction, maintenance, turnarounds, soft crafts, and specialty services. Led by a core leadership team with many years of valuable experience and a singular focus on customer service, Brown & Root Industrial Services works with companies in the downstream, refining, petrochemical, chemical, pulp and paper, alternative fuels, clean energy, and manufacturing industries to execute projects, solve challenges, and achieve success. Learn more at www.brownandroot.com.

