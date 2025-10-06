Halia Therapeutics Strengthens Global Genomics Leadership with Appointment of Paul Jones as Chief Strategy Officer & GM, International Markets

New CSO & GM role underscores Halia's commitment to resilience-based therapeutic development and advances collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics (The Genetic Resilience Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class anti-inflammatory therapies, today announced the appointment of Paul Jones as Chief Strategy Officer & GM, International Markets. In this newly created role, Jones will focus on accelerating GENMOR-AI, the company's proprietary platform for identifying genetic modifiers of disease using artificial intelligence. His appointment also further strengthens Halia's expanding partnership with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, which is leveraging the Emirati Genome dataset to discover genetic resilience factors that protect individuals from disease.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to Halia. His proven track record in large-scale genomics initiatives-from the UK's 100,000 Genomes Project to the Emirati Genome Programme-makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said David Bearss, Ph.D., CEO of Halia Therapeutics. "His expertise in translating genomic insights into healthcare solutions directly aligns with our mission to develop transformative medicines based on resilience biology."

Jones brings over 30 years of experience in life sciences, with deep expertise in genomics, digital health transformation, precision medicine, and scaling innovation across the public-private health continuum.

Most recently, he served as CEO of the Omics Centre of Excellence at M42, a global tech-enabled health company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, where he played a pivotal role in delivering the Emirati Genome Program-one of the most significant national genomics initiatives in the world-while steering collaborations across governments, academia, and industry.

His previous roles include CEO of Omics at M42, Global Head of Population Genomics at Illumina, and CEO of Genomics Enterprises at Genomics England, where he played a key role in delivering the landmark 100,000 Genomes Project. Jones has also held senior positions at Cisco, Novartis, IMS Health, and PwC, advising governments and companies worldwide on integrating genomics into healthcare systems.

Jones's appointment strengthens Halia's APOE4 program in Alzheimer's disease, which studies individuals who carry the highest-risk genetic variant but never develop the condition. Using GENMOR-AI on population-scale genomic datasets, Halia aims to identify resilience mechanisms that can inform the development of new therapies for neurodegeneration, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

"I'm excited to join Halia at this pivotal moment," said Paul Jones. "The company's unique focus on genetic resilience-rather than just disease risk-represents the next frontier in precision medicine. By combining cutting-edge AI with strategic global partnerships, Halia is positioned to revolutionize drug discovery and patient outcomes."

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treating the root causes of inflammation. Leveraging genetic insights and AI-enabled discovery, Halia is building a robust pipeline of novel therapeutics based on genetic resilience that targets inflammatory pathways in diseases ranging from metabolic disorders to neurodegeneration and hematologic malignancies.

Halia's mission is to create data-driven therapies that not only extend life but also improve its quality. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and is actively advancing global partnerships in clinical research, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.

