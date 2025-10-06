PelicanCorp to Showcase Leading Damage Prevention Solutions at the Utility Expo

Highlighting Geolantis.360 and OneCallAccess at Booth N965

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / PelicanCorp, a global leader in damage prevention solutions engineered for the protection of essential underground infrastructure, announced its participation as an exhibitor at The Utility Expo, the premiere event for utility industry professionals.

PelicanCorp will be located in Booth N965 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, October 7-9, 2025, showcasing innovative software suites designed to enhance safety, improve efficiency, and reduce damage to critical utility infrastructure.

"The Utility Expo provides an unparalleled platform for industry professionals to gain hands-on experience with the latest technologies," said Duane Rodgers, CEO of PelicanCorp. "We look forward to this opportunity to demonstrate how our solutions address the challenges faced by utilities in the electric, natural gas, telecommunications, and water sectors, as well as construction companies and the contractors who support them."

At the core of the PelicanCorp exhibit will be live demonstrations of Geolantis 360, a comprehensive field operations platform providing real-time data and mapping for smarter decisions and improved workflow. PelicanCorp's OneCall Suite digitizes and streamlines the locate request process, ensuring accurate and timely communication between excavators and asset owners to prevent damage, increasing operational efficiency and helping to maintain regulatory compliance.

The Utility Expo features over 32 acres of indoor and outdoor exhibits, providing attendees with a chance to explore new industry products and innovations. PelicanCorp is proud to contribute to the event's extensive education program, sharing its expertise on the latest technological issues affecting the utility and construction industries.

"Our presence at the Utility Expo underscores our commitment to innovation and our mission to help companies and organizations protect their assets and people," continued Rodgers.

Visit PelicanCorp at Booth N965 to see these solutions in action, speak with product experts, and learn how integrated software can enhance and streamline damage prevention and utility management workflows.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects-safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com and follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn .

