Studocu, a global study platform with over 50 million student-shared study materials, launched a new feature for lecture recordings on the Studocu app. With just a tap on their phone, students can record an entire class and instantly receive a transcript, structured study notes, summaries and even quizzes. The tool is designed to take the pressure out of note-taking, so students can focus on listening, learning, and engaging in class.

Key Features of Studocu Lecture Recording:

The new lecture recording tool goes far beyond a simple audio recorder. With just one tap, students can capture an entire class on their phone.

Full Lecture Transcripts: Capture lectures in a searchable format, making it easy to revisit and review material at any time without the worry of missing something in the moment.

Capture lectures in a searchable format, making it easy to revisit and review material at any time without the worry of missing something in the moment. Structured Study Notes: AI transforms recordings into clear, structured summaries with key points, detailed notes, action items, assignments, and Q&A, providing students with everything they need to study efficiently in one place.

AI Quiz: Turn lecture material into practice questions to test understanding and identify gaps before exams.

What truly sets this feature apart is its integration with Studocu's library of peer-shared notes and course materials. Students can combine lecture recordings with resources from classmates worldwide, then generate tailored study notes or share projects to build collective study guides.

The tool also supports diverse learning needs, from staying focused with ADHD to revisiting transcripts as a non-native speaker or catching up while balancing work and family. By offering transcripts, AI-generated notes, quizzes, and access to millions of shared resources in one study ecosystem on Studocu, students can reduce their stress by saving time and focusing on exam preparation to get better grades.

"We understand the pressure students are under to perform. More than ever the job market shows us this. Giving students the power of TIME is what we aim to do with Studocu Lecture Recording. Especially since recent studies show that at least 1 in every 10 students suffers from ADHD/ADD or a combination of neurodiversity factors. Lastly, we are seeing immediate popularity on launch: over 80% of our users are already recording classes multiple times per week," said Tyler Kirkland, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Studocu.

About Studocu

Studocu is a global study platform designed to support university and high school students with peer-shared materials and AI-powered learning tools contextualized to their courses. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Studocu continues its mission to make education more accessible and collaborative worldwide.

