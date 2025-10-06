Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
06.10.2025
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06

The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC at close of business on 03 rd October 2025 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLCOrdinary Shares - ex income 116.82p

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLCOrdinary Shares - cum income 119.17p

PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares

accrued capital entitlement 126. 66p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 18,238,480 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares and 14,217,339 PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were £39.7 million. This amount excludes the liability for the repayment of PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their final redemption date of 30 November 2025 The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net asset attributable to holders of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were 21.7 million.


