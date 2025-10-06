BSV Association Joins MERGE Madrid 2025 as Platinum Sponsor, Hosts Tech Day and Hackathon for Developers

Strategic focus on enterprise adoption, proof-of-concept opportunities and developer growth

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association (BSVA) today announced its Platinum Sponsorship of MERGE Madrid 2025, one of Europe's premier gatherings for technology, blockchain, and Web3 leaders. The move underscores the Association's commitment to driving enterprise adoption of blockchain through high-value partnerships, proof-of-concept (PoC) collaborations, and real-world deployments.

As Platinum Sponsor, BSV Association will showcase how the scalable BSV blockchain is driving transformation across key industries - from finance, healthcare, entertainment & media, retail and manufacturing & supply chain. These solutions demonstrate how blockchain delivers efficiency, transparency, and measurable business value, highlighting its capacity to create real-world impact at scale.

Martin Coxall, Director of Growth & Strategic Partnerships BSV Association, said: "Blockchain adoption must move beyond theory into execution. Our sponsorship of MERGE Madrid is an investment engaging directly with enterprises, co-create proofs of concept, and demonstrate how the blockchain solves critical pain points. This is about accelerating real-world applications that deliver tangible outcomes at scale."

At MERGE Madrid 2025, BSV Association will participate in panel discussions, deliver live demonstrations, and facilitate networking opportunities designed to connect blockchain innovation with enterprise needs. Attendees will gain first-hand insights into successful BSV-powered case studies and discover how the blockchain delivers secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions ready for deployment today.

As part of its mission to grow the developer community, the Association will also host a Tech Day on October 10, featuring a keynote by Marcin Rzetecki, Head of Developer Relationships.

The Tech Day continues to build long term relationships with developers in the region. Using this momentum, the Association will co-organise the MERGE Hackathon in Madrid this November, a BSVA sponsored event where developers will work on real-world use cases, creating Proof-Of-Concept (PoC) projects based on specific challenges. These initiatives aim to attract Web2 and Web3 talent, strengthen partnerships with universities and expand the BSV Developer Relationship Program.

MERGE Madrid will also feature participation from leading global organisations including Microsoft, Amazon, EY, The European Blockchain Association, Banco de España, The Central Bank of Chile, Camara Argentina Fintech, and others, providing a rich environment for collaboration, learning and innovation.

About BSV Association:

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for the BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure, energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions, and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises, and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance, and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives, and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

