Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Omnibus Patent Application for Its Innovative Sublingual Drug Delivery Platform

ESTERO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending drug delivery technology, today announced the filing of an omnibus patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its sublingual delivery technology. This application - which seeks patent protection of Aspire's proprietary technology in a variety of classes of drugs and other substances--focuses exclusively on protecting the Company's advanced sublingual drug delivery system, which is designed to enhance the pharmacokinetic performance of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ("APIs") and other substances into the bloodstream, increasing bioavailability and improving speed of onset.

An omnibus claim is a statement in a patent application that describes the unique features of an invention and defines the scope of protection for the patent. It is a formal way of summarizing the points of novelty of the invention and is usually followed by a fixed form. The omnibus patent can provide IP protection in new areas/classes in addition to the patents already filed by Aspire.

The Aspire sublingual delivery platform represents a significant advancement in drug delivery, offering a novel approach to improving the bioavailability of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and addressing critical challenges in both local and systemic drug delivery. The omnibus patent application underscores Aspire's commitment to securing comprehensive intellectual property protection for its innovative technology in a variety of product areas beyond the patents already filed, which aims to revolutionize sublingual drug delivery.

Key Features of Aspire's Sublingual Drug Delivery Platform

Rapid absorption through sublingual blood vessels directly, bypassing first-pass metabolic processes

Faster onset of action

Sublingual route avoids exposing the drug to the harsh acidic environment of the stomach and GI tract

Reduced drug-food and drug-drug interactions

Lower risk of GI irritation

Ease of administration and use in emergency situations

"The filing of this omnibus patent application for our sublingual delivery platform marks another important step in strengthening our intellectual property portfolio among many classes of drugs. We believe our technology has the potential to transform sublingual drug delivery by improving the efficacy and safety of a wide range of medications. We are committed to advancing this innovative technology to address critical healthcare challenges and improve patient outcomes," said Kraig Higginson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Aspire.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology that can deliver drugs to the body rapidly and precisely. This technology offers the potential to improve effectiveness and reduce side effects by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. Aspire Biopharma's delivery technology can be applied to many different active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other bioactive substances, spanning both small and large molecule therapeutics, nutraceuticals and supplements.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Safe Harbor Statement

