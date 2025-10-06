Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Appoints David Bosshard to Lead its International Expansion for the Pivot Insulin Delivery System

-Seasoned Executive with Proven Track Record in International Pump Launches to Accelerate Global Adoption of User Friendly, Affordable Patch Pumps

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative insulin delivery technology targeting the $3 billion adult "almost-pumpers" diabetes market with easy to learn and operate user-friendly, affordable patch pumps, today announced the appointment of David Bosshard as Head of International Operations. With two decades of expertise in scaling similar tubeless insulin delivery systems across Europe and beyond, Mr. Bosshard will drive Modular Medical's global strategy, leveraging his success in launching blockbuster products, such as Insulet's Omnipod and Ypsomed's YpsoPump, to position the Company for international growth in the rapidly expanding wearable diabetes technology sector.

Bosshard's appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Modular Medical advances its next-generation Pivot insulin delivery system through the U.S. and CE Mark regulatory processes, building on the Company's U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") cleared MODD1 pump to enhance accessibility for underserved diabetes patients worldwide. His deep experience will accelerate the international rollout of the Pivot product, as the Company seeks to access international markets and unlock new revenue streams in the underserved, over $3 billion insulin pump market to drive long-term shareholder value.

Key highlights of Bosshard's expertise and strategic impact:

Led the successful launch of Insulet's Omnipod patch pump in Europe at Ypsomed AG from 2010 to 2017, growing the user base to nearly 70,000, while overseeing business operations for 13 country affiliates, including product distribution and marketing support; and

As product area leader, spearheaded the 2017 launch of YpsoPump, driving CGM and AID integrations to deliver disruptive therapy outcomes; the system has since been distributed in over 20 countries across Europe, Australia and Canada.

"David's addition to our team is a game-changer for Modular Medical's international ambitions," said Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical. "His success in scaling the Omnipod and launching YpsoPump with international users aligns perfectly with our mission to make affordable, intuitive patch pumps accessible worldwide. We're excited to harness his expertise in launching our Pivot product internationally, as we seek to access high-growth markets outside the U.S. and evaluate each for direct and indirect distribution opportunities."

Modular Medical is dedicated to revolutionizing insulin delivery with affordable, easy-to-use solutions for the millions of "almost-pumpers" who avoid traditional pumps due to complexity and cost. For more information on its insulin delivery system technology, visit www.modular-medical.com.

The Pivot insulin delivery system is not currently cleared for sale by the FDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the Company's expected submissions of its Pivot product to regulatory agencies; the Company's intent to expand and offer its Pivot product for sale in markets outside the U.S.; the performance of the Company's products; expected deployments of the Company's pump products to persons with diabetes; the Company's ability to convert patients to use its pump products; the occurrence of future events or circumstances; successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies; whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services; anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products; whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes; and general economic, industry and political conditions in the United States or internationally; as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Its mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

