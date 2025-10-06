West Seneca, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary Terravis Energy, today announced a joint project with NREL, a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory, in Alaska to analyze its AetherLux Pro heat pump with ZeroFrost technology under the NREL Technical Assistance Program (NTAP). The collaboration will focus on preliminary energy savings and technology analyses.

Unlike conventional heat pumps that lose efficiency and fail in deep cold, AetherLux Pro with ZeroFrost eliminates defrost cycles and has demonstrated continuous performance at temperatures below -56°F. By solving this decades-long challenge, Terravis Energy believes it has created a system capable of redefining cold-climate heating globally.

Preliminary Analysis for a Breakthrough Technology

"This project is a monumental development for Terravis Energy," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. "NREL is a DOE national laboratory that will work to analyze and critically determine the feasibility of our technology for the residents of Alaksa. We are immensely enthusiastic to see how this development progresses."

The NTAP project will analyze potential household cost savings in Alaskan homes, assess deployment challenges, and establish a roadmap for joint field demonstrations. By proving ZeroFrost in extreme conditions, Terravis Energy intends to address the 60% of North American homes still dependent on fossil fuel heating and accelerate adoption across global markets.

"Governments and multinational companies are already taking notice, and we strongly believe that the value of Terravis Energy and this intellectual property is not yet reflected in our market valuation," added Steven Rossi.

Federal Collaboration to Drive Market Adoption.

Initial laboratory results have already demonstrated performance superiority. This collaboration with NREL will now analyze the system's potential energy savings for homes in Fairbanks (extreme cold and dry) and Juneau (cold and humid). The scope of work includes:

Future Research Roadmap outlining joint field demonstrations and deployment initiatives to accelerate market adoption of ZeroFrost in Alaskan housing.

outlining joint field demonstrations and deployment initiatives to of ZeroFrost in Alaskan housing. Energy Savings Analysis using the Alaska Heat Pump Calculator, quantifying household cost reductions.

using the Alaska Heat Pump Calculator, quantifying household cost reductions. Technology Assessment of potential challenges and advantages for deployment in Alaskan conditions.

Global Market Potential

The global heat pump market is forecasted to exceed $135 billion by 2030, with governments incentivizing adoption through subsidies and decarbonization initiatives. Current solutions often fail in sub-zero conditions, limiting penetration in northern regions. ZeroFrost directly addresses this barrier, offering households lower energy costs, higher comfort, and superior reliability -while opening the door to substantial new revenue streams and potential licensing opportunities for Worksport.

Positioned for U.S. Clean-Tech Leadership

This announcement builds on Worksport's growing clean-tech portfolio, which includes its SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover and COR Portable Energy System, both anticipated for market launch in 2025. Together with Terravis Energy's breakthrough in heat pumps, Worksport is advancing a diversified strategy spanning automotive accessories, portable power, and sustainable HVAC - geared towards cementing its role as an emerging leader in clean technology.

"By solving one of the biggest efficiency issues in heating, we believe AetherLux with ZeroFrost can become the global standard for heat pumps," Rossi added. "This is the kind of catalyst that can transform not only the heat pump industry but Worksport's growth story as a whole."

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

