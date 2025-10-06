Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) ("Gaia" and/or the "Company"), the world's largest conscious streaming platform and community, will be attending the LD Micro Main Event XIX on October 19-21, 2025 at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

Gaia is scheduled to present on Monday, October 20th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will also be available for online viewing here. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email GAIA@gateway-grp.com.

About LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception. This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

