Houston, Texas and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Verano.AI, an advanced AI-driven technology company focused on its proprietary platform that automates regulatory compliance for enterprises, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheila FitzPatrick as a Special Advisor. Widely regarded as one of the world's foremost authorities on global data privacy, sovereignty, and responsible AI, Ms. FitzPatrick brings over four decades of experience advising governments, multinational corporations, and leading institutions on privacy and cybersecurity.





Sheila FitzPatrick is President and Founder of FitzPatrick & Associates, a strategic legal compliance consulting firm specializing in global data protection. She has worked extensively with the U.S. Government, the European Data Protection Board, and regulatory authorities across more than 160 countries. A highly sought-after thought leader, Sheila holds strategic positions on key international committees, including the Global Council for Responsible AI and the EU Data Protection Advisory Council.

"Sheila's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as we expand our AI solutions with a resolute focus on ethics, transparency, and data protection," said Clay Swerdelian, CEO of Verano.AI. "Her unparalleled expertise in global privacy frameworks and ethical AI will be instrumental in guiding our roadmap and ensuring we remain a leader in responsible AI deployment."

Sheila is also a frequent keynote speaker and award-winning professional. Most recently, she was honored at the Cybersecurity Woman of the World Gala in Lake Como, recognizing her extraordinary commitment to advancing global data privacy compliance and promoting cybersecurity education and due diligence. She has also been named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Sacramento and one of the Data Economy 50 Most Powerful Women in the World.

"I'm thrilled to join Verano.AI as a Special Advisor," said Ms. FitzPatrick. "The company's commitment to responsible AI development aligns perfectly with my passion for ensuring the ethical and transparent use of data and technology. Together, we can help set the standard for global AI governance."

Sheila holds a BA from Santa Clara University and an LLM from Trinity College, Dublin.

About Verano.AI

Verano.AI is an AI-driven technology company that has created verified proprietary AI Agents to automate compliance auditing at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods. Through partnerships with Deloitte and ServiceNow, Verano.AI is building a scalable, data-rich platform available across industries and verticals.

