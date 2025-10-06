Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Infinant and Live Oak Bank to Deliver Next-Generation, Vertical-Focused Embedded Finance Platform

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Infinant , a leading bank platform provider, today announced that Live Oak Bank , a trailblazer in financial technology and innovation focused on small business, is implementing its embedded finance solution to deliver an elevated standard for managing partner programs on a bank-grade ledgering platform to meet regulatory and compliance demands.

Infinant has realized significant growth over the past year by filling an increasing need for banks to launch new growth channels, including embedded finance and partner banking. This incorporates the ability for banks to responsibly ledger all partner accounts and payments for regulatory compliance.

Infinant provides a cloud-based platform, Interlace, for banks to launch and scale their digital and embedded programs, as a complement to their existing core banking system, allowing the bank to maintain complete control of the ledger, operations, and compliance. The partnership provides Live Oak Bank the ability to scale its existing embedded finance program and expand into new verticals. The result is a collaboration where customers will receive best-in-class banking services conveniently embedded in the software they use the most.

" Financial institutions are realizing significant and responsible growth by diversifying their channel strategies ," said Riaz Syed , CEO of Infinant. " We are excited to partner with Live Oak Bank to drive continued growth as they unlock embedded finance opportunities across their niche verticals ."

Live Oak Bank offers a leading embedded finance channel, focusing on enabling vertical-specific software companies to deliver Live Oak banking products and services directly to customers.

" Partnering with Infinant and utilizing Live Oak's real-time core processor accelerates our embedded banking strategy ," said Live Oak Chief Banking Officer Mark Moroz . " Infinant's platform gives us the ability to embed a robust suite of banking products, including deposits, payments, and loans, directly into the software of our vertical SaaS partners ."

About Infinant

Infinant provides resilient financial technology that acts as the growth platform for financial institutions to power their digital and embedded finance channels without the need for core replacement. The Interlace platform enables a multi-channel, multi-product strategy with accounts, payments and card, on a single platform under bank-control to satisfy bank regulatory requirements. To learn more visit www.infinant.com

Contact Information

Chris Siemasko
Chief of Staff
chris.siemasko@infinant.com
+1 305 8747387

.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/infinant-and-live-oak-bank-to-deliver-next-generation-vertical-focus-1080770

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
