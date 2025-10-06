Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kathryn McMillan Joins Simpay as Director of Integrated Solutions

McMillan will focus on driving growth and revenue through strategic ISV partnerships

TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Simpay, a leading provider of integrated business solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathryn (Katie) McMillan as Director of Integrated Solutions. Katie brings more than eighteen years' experience in the payments industry, having built a career that began in customer service and evolved into leadership roles in integrated payments and ISO revenue management.

Katie McMillan

Katie McMillan

"Our proprietary platform, Syntch, delivers robust, developer-friendly APIs and SDKs that streamline embedded payments. Our tech stack enables ISV clients to onboard their customers securely and efficiently, allowing them to begin processing payments in real time," said Laz Kalemis, CEO & Founder of Simpay. "Katie has a deep understanding of what ISVs, and their clients need, which makes her the ideal person for this role. She'll collaborate closely with Ryan Wyllys and Robert Heinrich to expand our best-in-class ISV program."

In her new role at Simpay, McMillan will focus on driving growth and revenue through strategic ISV partnerships, from concept to go-to-market readiness.

Throughout her career, Mrs. McMillan has developed a revenue-focused approach and deep expertise in residual portfolio management, partner engagement, and integrated solutions business development. Her strategic vision has helped organizations scale through end-to-end growth plans for ISV partnerships in a competitive landscape.

"I'm excited for this next step in my career," said Kathryn McMillan. "After evaluating the Payments Integration space, I knew Simpay was the right fit. Their commitment to building simple, effective, and technically sound solutions for ISV partners is what drew me here. With built-in PCI compliance, tokenization, and scalable infrastructure, Simpay empowers integrated solutions providers to implement secure, frictionless payment flows directly into their software-making integrations fast and seamless."

About Kathryn McMillan

An alumna of the University of Delaware, Katie blends professional excellence with a grounded personal life. She enjoys beach outings with her husband and two children, spoiling her beloved dog, and watching wildlife from her backyard, moments that reflect her appreciation for both nature and family.

Katie's journey is a testament to perseverance, strategic thinking, and relationship-building in the payments space. As she continues to shape the future of integrated payments, her impact remains both measurable and inspiring.

Contact Information

Gary Breeds
Vice President of Marketing
marketing@simpay.net
8662532227

.

SOURCE: Simpay



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kathryn-mcmillan-joins-simpay-as-director-of-integrated-solutions-1081145

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.