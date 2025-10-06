Kathryn McMillan Joins Simpay as Director of Integrated Solutions

McMillan will focus on driving growth and revenue through strategic ISV partnerships

TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Simpay, a leading provider of integrated business solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathryn (Katie) McMillan as Director of Integrated Solutions. Katie brings more than eighteen years' experience in the payments industry, having built a career that began in customer service and evolved into leadership roles in integrated payments and ISO revenue management.

"Our proprietary platform, Syntch, delivers robust, developer-friendly APIs and SDKs that streamline embedded payments. Our tech stack enables ISV clients to onboard their customers securely and efficiently, allowing them to begin processing payments in real time," said Laz Kalemis, CEO & Founder of Simpay. "Katie has a deep understanding of what ISVs, and their clients need, which makes her the ideal person for this role. She'll collaborate closely with Ryan Wyllys and Robert Heinrich to expand our best-in-class ISV program."

In her new role at Simpay, McMillan will focus on driving growth and revenue through strategic ISV partnerships, from concept to go-to-market readiness.

Throughout her career, Mrs. McMillan has developed a revenue-focused approach and deep expertise in residual portfolio management, partner engagement, and integrated solutions business development. Her strategic vision has helped organizations scale through end-to-end growth plans for ISV partnerships in a competitive landscape.

"I'm excited for this next step in my career," said Kathryn McMillan. "After evaluating the Payments Integration space, I knew Simpay was the right fit. Their commitment to building simple, effective, and technically sound solutions for ISV partners is what drew me here. With built-in PCI compliance, tokenization, and scalable infrastructure, Simpay empowers integrated solutions providers to implement secure, frictionless payment flows directly into their software-making integrations fast and seamless."

About Kathryn McMillan

An alumna of the University of Delaware, Katie blends professional excellence with a grounded personal life. She enjoys beach outings with her husband and two children, spoiling her beloved dog, and watching wildlife from her backyard, moments that reflect her appreciation for both nature and family.

Katie's journey is a testament to perseverance, strategic thinking, and relationship-building in the payments space. As she continues to shape the future of integrated payments, her impact remains both measurable and inspiring.

