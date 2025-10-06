Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
06.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
LoanLogics Launches LoanBeam NQM to Automate Income Analysis for Non-QM Loans

Platform enables mortgage lenders to achieve fast, accurate, and compliant workflows

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / LoanLogics, a leader in due diligence, audit software, and automation solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced the launch of LoanBeam NQM to transform income analysis for non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) loans from a labor-intensive manual task into fast, accurate, and compliant workflows.

LoanBeam NQM automates bank statement analysis for non-QM loans, resulting in lower per-loan processing costs and more accurate data validation, ensuring reliable calculations. The platform's built-in quality controls, NSF tracking, and audit trails also protect the lender pipeline.

"The non-QM market is continuing to expand to serve creditworthy borrowers who may not otherwise qualify for a mortgage, but manual income analysis can still create bottlenecks that limit loan volume, slow down underwriting and delaying closings," said Dave Parker, CEO of LoanLogics. "Manual processing is also more vulnerable to data transcription errors, missing documentation, inconsistent guideline applications, and compliance issues that can damage borrower relationships and investor confidence."

LoanBeam NQM addresses the challenges related to bank statement analysis for non-QM loans by combining AI-powered document processing, human verification, and intelligent income calculation to transform weeks of manual work into a streamlined digital process.

"We are excited to use LoanBeam NQM to spearhead our new non-QM product offerings," said Otto Suarez, Managing Director, Correspondent Lending Fulfillment at Pennymac. "LoanLogics' automation technology will help us empower correspondents to serve a broader range of creditworthy borrowers who may not meet the criteria of traditional agency guidelines."

"As non-QM volume continues to rise, the lenders that modernize income analysis will be better positioned to increase market share and protect loan margins," added Roby Robertson, EVP of Origination Technology Strategy at LoanLogics. "LoanBeam NQM enables servicers to move loans forward faster, deliver a better borrower experience, and stay confident in the rigor of their compliance process."

About LoanLogics

LoanLogics is a leader in asset integrity and investor-led business outcomes for the mortgage industry, providing technologies that automate critical mortgage manufacturing components including income calculation, document processing, and file integrity checks. These services help mortgage loan originators, large aggregators, investors, and GSEs reduce their overhead and overall portfolio risk. The company serves 700+ clients including 60 percent of the largest lenders in the U.S., with more than half of all loans processed running through LoanLogics technologies. To learn more, visit www.loanlogics.com.

Contact Information

Joshua Greenwald
jgreenwald@stantonprm.com
646-504-7306

SOURCE: LoanLogics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/loanlogics-launches-loanbeam-nqmtm-to-automate-income-analysis-fo-1081179

