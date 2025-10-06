Addison Group, a Professional Services Leader, Releases Comprehensive 2026 Workforce Planning Guide

For the 4th Consecutive Year, Addison Group releases its insights-driven report, featuring salary data and labor market analysis

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / ADDISON GROUP, a national leader in talent solutions and consulting services, has published its 2026 Workforce Planning Guide, a compilation of labor market data and trends gathered by recruitment and retention experts at Addison Group. This guide is a trusted resource that delivers the insights and data employers need to attract and keep top talent in a rapidly evolving market.

Key Workforce Insights:

Labor market trends: 2025 workforce trends highlighted the paradox of today's market: overall growth is cooling, but demand for specialized talent remains hot.

A tempered economic outlook: Numerous factors, including economic uncertainty, will shape the labor market in 2026. To stay competitive, employers must adapt quickly and rethink their talent acquisition and retention strategies in this fast-changing environment.

Skills-first recruitment : Employers are increasingly prioritizing skills over degrees. While this approach widens access to talent, it requires companies to strengthen their evaluation methods.

Changing client/candidate power dynamics: The staffing industry is seeing major shifts in client/candidate power dynamics, with candidates taking the lead. For example, there are three engineering jobs for every qualified candidate, giving candidates significant leverage in choosing opportunities.

The rapid adoption of AI: Organizations and candidates who embrace AI transformation and use new technologies alongside human oversight will improve future workforce readiness to stay ahead in 2026 and beyond.

Addison Group's annual digital publication provides current salary data for approximately 250 positions, including national average salaries as well as market-specific data for 22 major metro areas across the United States, in the following seven professions: Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, Human Resources, Non-Clinical Healthcare, Administrative, Digital Marketing, and Engineering.

Examples of the high-demand roles and national average salaries in the guide include:

Finance & Accounting: Vice President of Finance, $241,004

Information Technology: Cloud Engineer, $172,318

Human Resources: Human Resources Director, $183,396

Non-Clinical Healthcare : Vice President ofRevenue Cycle Management, $174,994

Digital Marketing: Digital Marketing Manager, $112,794

Administrative: Administrative Assistant, $51,720

Engineering: Mechanical Engineer, $136,966

The 2026 Workforce Planning Guide is an essential resource for understanding workforce trends and the future of talent forecasting. By combining salary benchmarks with forward-looking analysis, it helps organizations make smarter decisions about recruitment, retention, and workforce planning.

Download the 2026 Workforce Planning Guide here.

About Addison Group

Addison Group is a renowned leader in talent solutions and consulting services, delivering top-tier talent and consulting expertise across the United States. Praised for its People-First approach, Addison Group has been recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in the country by Forbes, Staffing Industry Analysts, and others. Dedicated to innovating and evolving to meet business needs, Addison Group's comprehensive service offerings are supported by its portfolio of specialized brands: AIM Consulting,?ArcLight Consulting,?Bridgepoint Consulting,?DLC,?Harmony Healthcare,?Kranz Consulting, and?Mondo.

