Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
Macurco Inc: Macurco Adds New Refrigerant Product Line - AireShield

The Macurco AireShield is a powerful, all-in-one refrigerant detector built for accuracy and reliability. Using advanced NDIR sensor technology with temperature compensation, it minimizes false alarms and outperforms outdated MOS sensors.

With a long sensor life, low maintenance, and simple installation, the AireShield offers a low cost of ownership while exceeding regulatory compliance standards. Real-time diagnostics and smart alerts make setup and monitoring effortless.

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Macurco Gas Detection, a leading manufacturer of gas detection solutions serving the fire and security, HVAC, industrial, and personal safety markets, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: AireShield.

AireShield Front View

AireShield Front View
AireShield Powered On Front View

The first release in the new AireShield product line is a refrigerant gas monitor designed to deliver flexible, reliable, and code-compliant detection. Engineered for versatility, accuracy, and ease of use, AireShield is ideal for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications.

"The launch of Macurco's Aireshield product line is very exciting for the company for many reasons. After a few years of listening and learning what customers like/dislike and want/need we feel the Aireshield fills products gaps within the current Macurco arsenal, is a product line that compliments all other Macurco Product Families, we feel confident in what quality changes this will do for Macurco and its existing and future customer base." - Branden Dewing, Director of Sales

Built with advanced NDIR sensor technology and temperature compensation, AireShield offers best-in-class accuracy while significantly reducing false alarms. Its smart sensor integration simplifies installation, maintenance, and commissioning-ensuring consistent and safe operation across varied environments.

"The new Macurco AireShield product family represents the next generation of Macurco Gas Detection products, delivering enhancements our customers have asked for, saving them time and money in the field while giving them confidence in a reliable solution that protects people and property around the clock. This first phase enables us to offer a comprehensive refrigerant solution, filling a gap we previously couldn't address. We're excited for customers to get their hands on it." - Aaron Sherman, Director of Product Management

Key Features & Benefits of the AireShield:

  • Easy wall or 4×4 box installation

  • NEMA 4X / IP65-rated enclosure

  • Field-replaceable smart sensor

  • Temperature compensation technology

  • Optional buzzer

  • Event logging capability

  • User-selectable settings via four-button interface (preconfigured to industry standards)

  • Analog/digital output options

  • 5 A SPDT and 0.5A relays to control fans, valves, louvers, horns, and strobes

  • Intuitive calibration process

  • Colored notification LED - (alarm, warning, trouble, calibration)

Availability & Contact
To learn more about the AireShield, visit www.macurco.com or contact the Macurco team at info@macurco.com.

At Macurco, our unwavering commitment is to enhance safety for individuals and properties. Our expertise lies solely in gas detection, and we take immense pride in delivering reliable products and exceptional customer service. Our Macurco Building and Home products are proudly made in the USA, ensuring short lead times and unparalleled support from our knowledgeable customer service and technical teams.

Contact Information

Jordan Mutchelknaus
Director of Marketing
jmutchelknaus@macurco.com
512-619-8376

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjPIFmyjVLQ

.

SOURCE: Macurco Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/macurco-adds-new-refrigerant-product-line-aireshield-1081192

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
