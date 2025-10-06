WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / The annual Dog Lovers' Day on September 26 is founded by the World Dog Alliance. This year marks its 10th anniversary, and over the past decade, remarkable milestones have been achieved by the World Dog Alliance. Countries and regions including the United States, South Korea, and China have enacted explicit legislation prohibiting the eating of dogs and cats-a historic milestone for humanity.

Genlin, Founder of the World Dog Alliance

Genlin, Founder of the World Dog Alliance

The International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats, led by the United States, has gained support from many nations. The goal is to have at least 150 countries sign the agreement by 2027.

Here are some of the World Dog Alliance's recent key achievements:

United States

In July 2025, the World Dog Alliance mobilized 13 bipartisan members of Congress to send a joint letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to promote the International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats and calling on Japan to follow global trends by enacting a ban on dog meat. In August 2025, the Alliance submitted the same appeal to First Lady Melania Trump. In September 2025, under the Alliance's advocacy, 30 members of Congress plan to submit a resolution urging Japan to follow the U.S. in legislating against dog and cat meat consumption. The resolution is expected to be passed by the end of 2025. Members of Japan's cross-party Animal Welfare Parliamentary Alliance noted that U.S.-Japan relations are currently sensitive and dynamic. If the U.S. Congress passes this resolution, it could cause Japan to enact similar legislation to maintain stable bilateral relations.

South Korea

In July 2025, the World Dog Alliance sent a letter to President Lee Jae-myung, encouraging him to highlight Korea's legislative example-modeled after Shenzhen and Zhuhai in China-during meetings with Chinese leaders. Despite domestic resistance, Korea's National Assembly has passed the Special Act to Prohibit Dog Meat Consumption, set to take effect by the end of 2026. The Alliance also proposed that Korea and China collaborate not only in economics and culture but also in animal protection, and jointly launch the International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats. According to preliminary estimates from Korean animal welfare groups, once the law takes effect, there will be 100,000 to 150,000 dogs left in meat farms. Their fate poses a major social challenge, as the government cannot adopt them all. Some suggest euthanasia as a last resort.

The World Dog Alliance understands the Korean government's dilemma but upholds the principle of valuing life. Every life saved matters. A global rescue initiative will be launched with two main strategies:

Appeal to kind-hearted individuals worldwide to adopt. Financial and physical support are welcome. Most adoptions involve small dogs under three years old, while meat farm dogs are typically large (around 30 kg), making adoption difficult. These dogs have lived in cages since birth and need psychological and physical rehabilitation. The Alliance will collaborate with service dog training centers in Taiwan to prepare these dogs for integration into human society.

Partner with Korean animal welfare organizations to fund and build a model rescue center for meat farm dogs, supplying chips, medicine, and other resources.

China

On September 1, 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs officially implemented the Guidelines for Managing Designated Animal Transport Checkpoints. This system will expose illegal dog and cat transport, delivering a fatal blow to the black market meat trade and significantly reducing theft, poisoning, and abuse of companion animals.

The World Dog Alliance has been urging the Chinese government to increase the punishment on dog theft, the Alliance also submitted the "White Paper on Severe Punishment for Dog Theft," which played a key role in shaping this policy. Mr. Zhao Wanping, a National People's Congress deputy and staunch supporter of the Alliance, led 30 deputies in submitting a proposal on dog and cat protection in March.

Japan

On February 12, 2025, under the strategic planning of the World Dog Alliance, the Dog and Cat Peace Party was officially established-the world's first political party dedicated to dog and cat welfare. Its goal is to win seats in future parliamentary elections and pioneer animal welfare legislation in Japan, setting an example for Asia. However, due to recent political turbulence, the party is reconsidering its election plans.

Norway

The World Dog Alliance is actively promoting the Norwegian government's adoption of an Animal Welfare White Paper and the launch of the International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats. In February 2025, the Alliance's Norwegian representative delivered a speech in Parliament, emphasizing Norway's role as a global model for animal protection. The White Paper is expected to be reviewed and passed in 2026. Norway is a key country in the Alliance's European strategy. As the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, if an animal activist receives this honor, it could spark a global wave of dog and cat protection-just as the environmental movement surged after a conservationist won the prize in 1976, leading to numerous UN environmental conventions.

The above highlights represent only part of the World Dog Alliance's recent work. Though the journey is filled with challenges, we remain fearless, driven by unwavering belief in our mission, and press forward with determination.

SOURCE: World Dog Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/world-dog-alliance-celebrates-the-annual-dog-lovers-day-1081298