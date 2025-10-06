Arrow Clinical Trials: Daytona Beach Clinical Trial Site Now Enrolling for Heart Protection Study

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Arrow Clinical Trials, a physician-owned clinical research site based in Daytona Beach has announced it is now enrolling participants for a groundbreaking heart protection study. This is a study evaluating the effectiveness of inclisirin, a medication that is already FDA approved for lowering cholesterol, for preventing any major adverse events resulting from clogged arteries, including heart attack, stroke, or gangrene limbs.

Charles Ross, M.D.

Charles Ross, M.D.

Eligible candidates must have a known blocked artery to the heart or legs and be able to start this study within 14 days of a procedure to clear the blockage (ie angioplasty). They are also expected to continue taking all of the medicines prescribed by their cardiologist or vascular surgeon. Participants will play a vital role in advancing research that may help prevent life-threatening cardiovascular events.

Dr. Charles Ross, Principal Investigator of this study at Arrow Clinical Trials, emphasized the importance of this trial:

"This exciting study has the potential to prevent serious adverse events resulting from blocked arteries and, ultimately, save lives. We encourage individuals who either recently had an angioplasty procedure or plan to have one in the near future to consider participating or discuss this opportunity with their cardiologist."

How to Learn More

To find out if you or a loved one may qualify for this important study, contact Arrow Clinical Trials directly at 386-278-8000. Interested individuals are also encouraged to speak with their cardiologist about this opportunity.

About Arrow Clinical Trials

Arrow Clinical Trials is a leading clinical research site, deeply rooted in the Daytona Beach community and committed to bringing cutting-edge medical advancements close to home. Dr. David Billmeier is a champion of healthcare in the Greater Daytona Beach community with over 25 years of providing healthcare to the community. As a community-focused, physician-owned site, Arrow Clinical Trials prioritizes patient safety, personalized care, and collaboration with local healthcare providers.

Arrow Clinical Trials partners with patients, physicians, and sponsors to advance medical innovation through safe, reliable, and compassionate clinical research. To see all of their currently enrolling studies, view their website.

Contact Information

Charles Ross

Principal Investigator

drross@arrowtrials.com

386-278-8000





SOURCE: Arrow Clinical Trials

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/daytona-beach-clinical-trial-site-now-enrolling-for-heart-protection-1081417