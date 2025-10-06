Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arrow Clinical Trials: Daytona Beach Clinical Trial Site Now Enrolling for Heart Protection Study

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Arrow Clinical Trials, a physician-owned clinical research site based in Daytona Beach has announced it is now enrolling participants for a groundbreaking heart protection study. This is a study evaluating the effectiveness of inclisirin, a medication that is already FDA approved for lowering cholesterol, for preventing any major adverse events resulting from clogged arteries, including heart attack, stroke, or gangrene limbs.

Charles Ross, M.D.

Charles Ross, M.D.
Charles Ross, M.D.

Eligible candidates must have a known blocked artery to the heart or legs and be able to start this study within 14 days of a procedure to clear the blockage (ie angioplasty). They are also expected to continue taking all of the medicines prescribed by their cardiologist or vascular surgeon. Participants will play a vital role in advancing research that may help prevent life-threatening cardiovascular events.

Dr. Charles Ross, Principal Investigator of this study at Arrow Clinical Trials, emphasized the importance of this trial:

"This exciting study has the potential to prevent serious adverse events resulting from blocked arteries and, ultimately, save lives. We encourage individuals who either recently had an angioplasty procedure or plan to have one in the near future to consider participating or discuss this opportunity with their cardiologist."

How to Learn More

To find out if you or a loved one may qualify for this important study, contact Arrow Clinical Trials directly at 386-278-8000. Interested individuals are also encouraged to speak with their cardiologist about this opportunity.

About Arrow Clinical Trials

Arrow Clinical Trials is a leading clinical research site, deeply rooted in the Daytona Beach community and committed to bringing cutting-edge medical advancements close to home. Dr. David Billmeier is a champion of healthcare in the Greater Daytona Beach community with over 25 years of providing healthcare to the community. As a community-focused, physician-owned site, Arrow Clinical Trials prioritizes patient safety, personalized care, and collaboration with local healthcare providers.

Arrow Clinical Trials partners with patients, physicians, and sponsors to advance medical innovation through safe, reliable, and compassionate clinical research. To see all of their currently enrolling studies, view their website.

Contact Information

Charles Ross
Principal Investigator
drross@arrowtrials.com
386-278-8000

.

SOURCE: Arrow Clinical Trials



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/daytona-beach-clinical-trial-site-now-enrolling-for-heart-protection-1081417

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.