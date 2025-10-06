American Power Group Corp.: American Power Group to Participate in the Transport Project's Public Policy and Lobby Day Events October 7-8, 2025 in Washington D.C.

ALGONA, IA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC PINK:APGI),the leading dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology company, is pleased to announce their participation and support of the Transport Project's Public Policy and Lobby Washington, D.C. fly-in event to be held October 7-8, 2025, at the Transport Project's Washington, D.C. offices.

Participants will be joined by subject matter experts for a full day of policy discussions on Tuesday, October 7th, including a deep dive on RNG fleeting policy priorities, extending the $0.50/gallon Alternative Fuel Tax Credit, establishing a $1.00/gallon Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Fuel Tax Credit, and preserving RNG viability in EPA's regulatory programs such as the Phase 3 GHG Rule and the Renewable Fuel Standard. On Wednesday, October 8th, participants along with Transport Project staffers will be meeting on Capitol Hill to lobby Members of Congress and senior staff on industry issues.

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO, will be representing APG along with multiple industry executives spanning vehicle and engine manufacturers, servicers, suppliers, fuel producers and providers as well as multiple industry trade organizations. Mr. Coppa will be discussing APG's practical, affordable, and proven alternative fuel solution to convert existing Class 8 diesel trucks with APG's vehicular Dual Fuel System. With no loss of power and torque, the Dual Fuel solution provides the ability to realize meaningful net fuel savings through the substitution of up to 60% natural gas including low-carbon and negative-carbon renewable natural gas. According to the American Trucking Association, 95.8% of all carriers operate 10 or less trucks and 99.7% operate 100 or less trucks which makes APG's Dual Fuel solution so appealing as we believe most fleets are either just hesitant of change or do not have the financial resources to completely swap out their entire diesel fleet for cleaner burning vehicles.

Mr. Coppa noted, "Regardless of which side of the aisle you sit on, reducing on-road transportation related operating costs and emissions while using readily available cleaner burning domestic fuel sources should be a top priority and is an important step in America's goal of achieving energy dominance and independence. I am excited to represent APG alongside so many high-profile industry executives."

About The Transport Project ( www.transportproject.org )

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., The Transport Project is a national coalition of roughly 200 fleets, vehicle and engine manufacturers, servicers, and suppliers, and fuel producers and providers dedicated to the decarbonization of North America's transportation sector. Through the increased use of gaseous motor fuels including renewable natural gas and hydrogen, the United States and Canada can achieve ambitious climate goals and greatly improve air quality safely, reliably, and effectively without delay and without compromising existing commercial business operations.

About American Power Group Corporation ( www.americanpowergroupinc.com )

American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc., ("APG"), provides cost-effective alternative fueling solutions for diesel engines to significantly reduce methane criteria pollutants and help accelerate a low-carbon future. APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology is a unique patented hardware and software solution that enables high-horsepower diesel engines to safely displace up to 65% of diesel fuel with natural gas. Engines equipped with APG's Dual Fuel technology can use renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), captured flare-stack methane and conditioned well-head gas resulting in lower cost, lower carbon, and lower criteria pollutant emissions. Additionally, APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology remains fully compatible with eligible biodiesel blends and renewable diesel fuels further reducing a diesel engine's carbon footprint and provide users with a proven regulatory compliant technology.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Opinions

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements and opinions, including, but not limited to, statements relating to outstanding dual fuel conversion quotes for $4.5 million + and our ability to turn these quotes into actual orders. These forward-looking statements and opinions are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein, and cause actual results, events, and performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and opinions. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that we may not be able to convert the $4.5 million+ of quotes into actual orders, the fact our dual fuel conversion business has lost money in prior fiscal years and the risk that we may require additional financing to grow our business, the fact that we rely on third parties to manufacture, distribute and install our products, we may encounter difficulties or delays in developing or introducing new products and keeping them on the market, we may encounter lack of product demand and market acceptance for current and future products, we may encounter adverse events or economic conditions, we operate in a competitive market and may experience pricing and other competitive pressures, we are dependent on governmental regulations with respect to emissions, including whether EPA approval will be obtained for future products and additional applications, the risk that we may not be able to protect our intellectual property rights, factors affecting the Company's future income and resulting ability to utilize its NOLs, the fact that our stock is thinly traded and our stock price may be volatile, and the fact that the exercise of stock options and warrants will cause dilution to our shareholders. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and opinions, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements and opinions that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

