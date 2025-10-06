Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie: Greg Laurie Will Host Harvest Crusade Event at Utah Valley University After Charlie Kirk Tragedy

Greg Laurie to hold special, one-night Harvest Crusade event called, "Hope for America" Sunday, November 16, 2025 at site of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

OREM, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Pastor and evangelist Greg Laurie has announced an upcoming Harvest Crusade called "Hope for America" at Utah Valley University (UVU) on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The one-night event aims to bring hope directly to a community reeling from the September 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk, a prominent Christian leader.

"We're going to go to that place of darkness, and we're going to turn on the radiant light of Jesus Christ and proclaim the gospel that Charlie believed," Laurie said. "What was meant for evil will be turned to good."

For over 35 years, Harvest Crusades with Greg Laurie have served as a unique and effective approach to evangelism, spanning the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Since 1990, more than six million people have attended Harvest Crusades in person, and an additional five million have participated online. Cumulatively, more than 1 million individuals have made professions of faith in Jesus Christ through the Harvest Crusades and their other outreaches. Each crusade combines worship, preaching and community engagement to share the gospel with diverse audiences.

For two years, Harvest Ministries has been collaborating with 150 local churches in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area to bring a Harvest Crusade to their community. Following the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, these church partners requested plans be accelerated. "They said, 'Our community is devastated, and we need the hope that only Jesus can bring,'" Laurie shared. The event will be prepared and executed in just six weeks.

Harvest Ministries is also partnering with major media outlets to encourage global participation. The Harvest Crusade will also be livestreamed at harvest.org, YouTube, Facebook, and on the Harvest+ app, available on all app platforms, allowing viewers worldwide to participate in real-time.

In preparation, Harvest Ministries launched a prayer initiative called the "3:20 Prayer Calendar," inspired by Ephesians 3:20 which says God "is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think." Participants are encouraged to pray each day at 3:20 AM/PM leading up to the Harvest Crusade for the event's success.

"We're asking God to do something big," Laurie said.

To receive further news about the Harvest Crusade: Hope for America, go to harvest.org.

Information for churches that want to get involved with the Harvest Crusade can go to this link.

A complete media kit, including shareable assets for Harvest Crusade: Hope for America, can be found at this link.

About Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie is the founder of the Harvest Crusades and senior pastor of Harvest Church, with campuses located in California and Hawaii. He is a renowned evangelist, bestselling author and inspiration for the 2023 "Jesus Revolution" film. He leads the Harvest Crusades, large-scale evangelistic events that share the gospel with thousands in stadiums worldwide.

For inquiries, email media@harvest.org or contact Harvest Ministries at https://harvest.org/contact-us/.

