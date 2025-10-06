Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie: Greg Laurie Will Host Harvest Crusade Event at Utah Valley University After Charlie Kirk Tragedy

Greg Laurie to hold special, one-night Harvest Crusade event called, "Hope for America" Sunday, November 16, 2025 at site of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

OREM, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Pastor and evangelist Greg Laurie has announced an upcoming Harvest Crusade called "Hope for America" at Utah Valley University (UVU) on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The one-night event aims to bring hope directly to a community reeling from the September 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk, a prominent Christian leader.

Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie
Pastor and evangelist Greg Laurie speaks to his congregation at Harvest Church

"We're going to go to that place of darkness, and we're going to turn on the radiant light of Jesus Christ and proclaim the gospel that Charlie believed," Laurie said. "What was meant for evil will be turned to good."

For over 35 years, Harvest Crusades with Greg Laurie have served as a unique and effective approach to evangelism, spanning the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Since 1990, more than six million people have attended Harvest Crusades in person, and an additional five million have participated online. Cumulatively, more than 1 million individuals have made professions of faith in Jesus Christ through the Harvest Crusades and their other outreaches. Each crusade combines worship, preaching and community engagement to share the gospel with diverse audiences.

For two years, Harvest Ministries has been collaborating with 150 local churches in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area to bring a Harvest Crusade to their community. Following the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, these church partners requested plans be accelerated. "They said, 'Our community is devastated, and we need the hope that only Jesus can bring,'" Laurie shared. The event will be prepared and executed in just six weeks.

Harvest Ministries is also partnering with major media outlets to encourage global participation. The Harvest Crusade will also be livestreamed at harvest.org, YouTube, Facebook, and on the Harvest+ app, available on all app platforms, allowing viewers worldwide to participate in real-time.

In preparation, Harvest Ministries launched a prayer initiative called the "3:20 Prayer Calendar," inspired by Ephesians 3:20 which says God "is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think." Participants are encouraged to pray each day at 3:20 AM/PM leading up to the Harvest Crusade for the event's success.

"We're asking God to do something big," Laurie said.

To receive further news about the Harvest Crusade: Hope for America, go to harvest.org.

Information for churches that want to get involved with the Harvest Crusade can go to this link.

A complete media kit, including shareable assets for Harvest Crusade: Hope for America, can be found at this link.

About Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie is the founder of the Harvest Crusades and senior pastor of Harvest Church, with campuses located in California and Hawaii. He is a renowned evangelist, bestselling author and inspiration for the 2023 "Jesus Revolution" film. He leads the Harvest Crusades, large-scale evangelistic events that share the gospel with thousands in stadiums worldwide.

For inquiries, email media@harvest.org or contact Harvest Ministries at https://harvest.org/contact-us/.

Contact Information

Harvest Ministries
media@harvest.org
8008213300

.

SOURCE: Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/greg-laurie-will-host-harvest-crusade-event-at-utah-valley-university-after-ch-1081900

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.