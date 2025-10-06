Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Launches Premium Ecommerce Stores to Enable Instant Business Expansion

The new initiative allows entrepreneurs to launch a secondary, niche-specific store for $1 alongside a free primary store.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Sellvia , a leading ecommerce solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new Premium Store initiative, designed to help online entrepreneurs rapidly diversify and scale their business portfolio. This launch enables users to establish a second, fully-configured store in a high-demand niche for a nominal fee of $1, immediately following the creation of a free primary store.

The newly introduced premium stores are turnkey ecommerce websites pre-loaded with thousands of best-selling products. Each premium store is designed as a standalone brand, allowing merchants to tap into new customer bases and revenue streams without the typical setup time or resource investment. The offer includes operational support and marketing credits to facilitate a swift launch.

Ilya Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Sellvia, commented on the strategic move: "The modern entrepreneur thinks in terms of portfolios, not just single stores. This expansion directly addresses that shift. By drastically lowering the barrier to entry for a second business, we are empowering our users to build more resilient and diversified income sources from day one. This is a logical evolution in our mission to make sophisticated ecommerce accessible to everyone."

The opportunity to launch an initial ecommerce store for free and immediately expand with a secondary premium store is now available to all new users. The offer can be accessed on the company's website .

About Sellvia:

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert marketing support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com .

