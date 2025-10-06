New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has reached 1,000 integrations on its unified platform. This milestone underscores the breadth of Datadog's observability coverage, which spans infrastructure, cloud services, security platforms, SaaS applications, and fast-growing AI technologies like NVIDIA and OpenAI.

"Reaching this milestone of 1,000 integrations exemplifies Datadog's commitment to meeting our customers wherever their cloud journeys take them," said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. "It also highlights the diversity of today's technology ecosystem, and reflects the strength of our continued investment in R&D and our partner community to bring even more value to our customers."

In the past year alone, Datadog has released dozens of new integrations across AI infrastructure and tooling, including NVIDIA GPU monitoring, vector databases like Weaviate, and large language model (LLM) providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic. These integrations help ensure that customers can monitor, secure and optimize their AI workloads with the same level of visibility as the rest of their technology stack.

"Datadog's breadth of integrations ensures we have end-to-end visibility as we adopt new platforms, from cloud services to AI-driven applications," said Sameer Patwardhan, Senior VP of Technology at Forbes. "That visibility helps us deliver reliable and secure digital experiences to our global audience."

Technology partners contribute integrations that enable Datadog customers to monitor new and emerging technologies alongside their existing environments. With these integrations, Datadog provides customers with a single pane of glass for observability and security.

"Partnering with Datadog ensures Google Cloud customers maintain complete visibility across their environments, even as they adopt new services," said Ritika Suri, Managing Director, AI & Data Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're excited to continue working with Datadog to provide customers with the observability they need as they expand into areas like AI and beyond."

To learn more about Datadog's integration ecosystem, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/platform/integrations/. To learn more about Datadog's journey to 1,000 integrations, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/1k-integrations-milestone/.

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

