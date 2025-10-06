Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Safe and Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("Safe and Green Holdings" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors and senior executive team have elected to receive shares of the Company's common stock in lieu of cash compensation. This decision reflects the leadership team's strong conviction in the Company's mission, strategy, and long-term growth potential.

As part of this initiative, members of the Board have agreed to receive their third-quarter compensation entirely in Company stock rather than monetary payments. In addition, CEO Mike McLaren has converted a substantial portion of a note payable to him into Company shares, further aligning his interests with those of all shareholders. Finally, in lieu of bonuses and salary increases, the executive and capital markets teams have also elected to receive equity compensation.

"This decision by our Board, management team, and myself demonstrates our collective belief in the value we are building for shareholders," said Mike McLaren, CEO of Safe and Green Holdings. "We are deeply committed to the Company's mission and long-term growth strategy, and we want our compensation structure to reflect that alignment. By taking equity in place of cash, we are putting our confidence in Safe and Green Holdings' future into action."

Tricia Kaelin, CFO of Safe and Green Holdings, added, "By converting debt to equity, we further strengthen our balance sheet, and we are preserving our cash for growth by issuing shares in lieu of monetary compensation. We appreciate the support of our Board Members and their confidence in the company's strategy and the executive team's ability to execute on it."

The Company believes this move underscores a unified commitment among its leadership to driving value creation and executing on strategic initiatives.

About Safe & Green Holdings:

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ: SGBX) is a diversified holding company engaged in innovative solutions across multiple sectors, including real estate, construction, healthcare, and energy. Through its subsidiaries, the Company leverages expertise and resources to create long-term value for its shareholders while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and regulatory compliance. For more information, please visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com.

