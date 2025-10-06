Acquisition Expands Davis-Standard's Global Pipe Tube Solutions with Leading Coiler Technology

Davis-Standard, LLC ("Davis-Standard" or the "Company"), a global leader in extrusion equipment and services, today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire FB Balzanelli S.p.A. ("FB Balzanelli"), a premier manufacturer of automatic and semi-automatic coilers serving the global pipe and tube market. Since December 2021, Davis-Standard has been majority owned by funds affiliated with Gamut Capital Management, L.P. ("Gamut"). The Company serves global infrastructure and packaging end-markets with a highly engineered suite of extrusion equipment and converting systems, supported by world-class aftermarket spare parts, service, and customer support. The transaction is expected to close following customary approvals and conditions.

Headquartered in Milan with manufacturing operations in Fano, Italy and an aftermarket sales office in Tennessee, U.S., FB Balzanelli is widely recognized as a global leader in coiler technology. Founded in 1994 by Vincenzo Balzanelli, the family-owned company has sold more than 1,400 coilers worldwide, with a yearly capacity of 125 coilers and installations in over 60 countries. Its equipment portfolio spans high-speed coilers, large-diameter coilers, and fully integrated automation systems incorporating palletization, wrapping, and accessory automation.

"We are delighted to welcome FB Balzanelli to the Davis-Standard family of brands," said Steve Andrews, CEO of Davis Standard. "Coilers play a pivotal role in end-of-line automation for pipe and tube extrusion, and FB Balzanelli has established itself as the partner of choice for customers worldwide. This acquisition strengthens our end-to-end extrusion solutions and establishes a dedicated coiler center of excellence in Italy. We are honored to carry forward the proud legacy of the Balzanelli family while supporting the continued growth of this outstanding business and its employees. We also look forward to sharing this exciting news in person with many of our global customers at the upcoming K Show in Düsseldorf."

"This is an exciting milestone for our company and our employees," said Alessandro Balzanelli, Managing Director of FB Balzanelli. "Since my father Vincenzo founded FB Balzanelli, our family and team have been dedicated to advancing coiling and automation technologies that help customers worldwide improve efficiency and product quality. Joining Davis-Standard provides the global reach, resources, experience, and complementary expertise needed to further accelerate our innovation and service while delivering even greater value to our existing and new customers. We are proud to join the Davis-Standard family and look forward to collaborating with the team and learning more for years to come."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Norton Rose Fulbright served as legal counsel to Davis-Standard. Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A served as financial advisor, and Deloitte served as legal counsel to FB Balzanelli. To learn more please visit www.fb-balzanelli.it.

About Davis-Standard

Founded in 1848 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Davis-Standard is a global leader in the design, development, distribution and aftermarket servicing of extrusion and converting technology. Our systems encompass over 11 product lines to support manufacturing applications and customers in a wide variety of industries, including infrastructure, wire cable, building construction, consumer products, medical and packaging.

With more than 2,400 employees worldwide and a network of independent sales agents and suppliers in nearly every country, Davis-Standard is committed to engineering systems that are cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and offer a high return on investment. The company has manufacturing and technical facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Czech Republic and the United Kingdom. To learn more, please visit https://corporate.davis-standard.com/.

About Gamut Capital Management

Gamut Capital Management is a New York-based private investment firm managing in excess of $3 billion in assets focused on the middle market. Founded in 2015, Gamut's senior deal professionals have executed investments in over 50 companies in North America and Europe. To learn more, please visit www.gamutcapital.com.

Contacts:

