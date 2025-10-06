Seasoned international finance executive joins leadership team of global software provider

Effective October 1, 2025, Jörg Mertens (55) has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Managing Director of xSuite Group, a leading global provider of software solutions. With his appointment, the company's executive leadership team now consists of Dr. Haiko van Lengen (CEO), Matthias Lemenkühler (CPTO), Thomas Radestock (CSO), Andreas Nowottka (Partner Management M&A), and Jörg Mertens (CFO).

In his new role, Mertens will oversee Finance, Order Management, and Legal at xSuite. He previously served as Group CFO of Wort Bild Publishing Group. Earlier in his career, he spent seven years as Managing Director of the Business Information division at DuMont, where he successfully scaled the business through a buy-and-build strategy. His professional track record also includes senior executive roles at Handelsblatt Media Group (CFO), WEKA Group (COO), and Springer Nature (Head of M&A).

With more than 25 years of C-level experience across international media and technology companies, Mertens brings extensive expertise in strategic finance, mergers acquisitions, digital transformation, and operational excellence. He has a proven background in implementing buy-and-build strategies, leading restructuring programs, and scaling digital business models.

"With Jörg Mertens, we are gaining an exceptionally strong leader with an impressive track record," said Dr. Haiko van Lengen, CEO of xSuite Group. "His deep expertise in strategic finance, M&A, and digital transformation will be instrumental as we continue to pursue our growth strategy. With his appointment, our leadership team is ideally positioned for the next stage of development."

"I am excited to join the executive team at xSuite Group," said Jörg Mertens. "xSuite is a dynamic, fast-growing software provider with a clear strategic direction and strong innovative capabilities. My goal is to work closely with the team and our shareholder, 3i, to further strengthen xSuite's market position and ensure sustainable long-term growth."

About xSuite

With offices in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, xSuite is a leading innovator in streamlining SAP-based P2P workflows. The company delivers software solutions and implementation services to more than 1,600 clients worldwide, positioning itself as a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and eliminating manual, paper-driven processes.

