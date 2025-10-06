Neat also partners with Heckler to deliver a TAA-compliant stand for Neat Board Pro

Neat, the pioneering video technology company, today announced it has achieved Trade Agreements Act (TAA) certification, reinforcing its commitment to deliver secure, high-quality products that meet the stringent compliance requirements of the U.S. federal government. Additionally, it has partnered with Heckler to provide a TAA-compliant floor stand for the newly certified Neat Board Pro.

TAA certification ensures that Neat's products are manufactured or substantially transformed in the United States or in designated countries that have trade agreements with the U.S. This milestone enables Neat to better support federal agencies and public sector customers by making its devices eligible for procurement under federal contracts. Currently, Neat Board Pro and Neat Pad are certified TAA-compliant.

"Achieving TAA compliance is a significant step for Neat as we continue to expand our footprint in the public sector," said Aaron Sellers, Director of Public Sector Sales at Neat. "This certification underscores our dedication to transparency, security, and responsible sourcing, and ensures that our products meet the highest standards of federal procurement."

Under its new partnership with Heckler, Neat can also ensure public sector customers have a TAA-compliant floor stand for Neat Board Pro. The Heckler Stand for Neat Board Pro is purpose-built and manufactured in Phoenix, Arizona, with an ADA- and ACA-compliant design that supports equitable access. It rolls easily and secures in place for solid collaboration. Multiple stands can nest tightly to minimize floorspace required for storage.

With this certification, Neat is now positioned to deliver its innovative collaboration solutions to a broader range of U.S. government customers, including federal agencies, the Department of Defense, and other public sector entities seeking compliant video technology.

Neat Board Pro, an elegant, all-in-one 65-inch touchscreen display delivers exceptional audio and video for medium and large meeting spaces, and Neat Pad, a slimline touchscreen device for meeting room management or room availability and scheduling, can help government customers ensure their collaboration spaces deliver exceptional meeting experiences while adhering to regulatory requirements.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with intelligent, simple video devices built on our unique, AI-powered modular architecture. Designed for fast installation and effortless scalability, Neat's devices join forces to bring video meetings and collaboration to spaces of all sizes and use cases. Neat blends robust enterprise-grade quality and manageability with consumer-like ease and flexibility. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superb audio and video quality for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet (coming Q4 2025), or BYOD. We empower global teams to connect, collaborate, and thrive so they can do their best work. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

