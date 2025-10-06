Agio Ratings, the premier source of risk insights in digital assets, has closed a $6 million funding round led by AlbionVC, bringing the total raised to over $11M. The round, which also saw participation from Portage Ventures and MS&AD, will enable Agio Ratings to expand its research and engineering teams, broadening the scope of its risk ratings and supporting major banks as they enter the digital asset market.

Founded in 2022, Agio Ratings addresses a critical gap in the cryptocurrency market by quantifying the risk of exchanges, custodians and lenders. This enables trading firms, insurance companies and banks to make informed decisions and optimise their risk-adjusted returns. The company was created in response to the lack of quality data needed to power standard risk assessment models in the digital asset market.

Unlike the traditional ratings agencies, Agio Ratings uses quantitative methodologies that can capture a firm's default risk as market conditions shift. Their data-based approach also makes it possible to identify risk signals that the market underweighs or neglects. The company's track record demonstrates the value of its approach. For example, Agio Ratings' models identified FTX's high probability of default four months before the exchange's bankruptcy, and correctly assessed that Bybit had sufficient resilience to survive its $1.5 billion security breach.

Wintermute's Head of Risk, Alain Passini, shares the emphasis on good risk management: "Growing institutional participation is transforming crypto markets and creating a greater need for credible, independent risk intelligence. Agio Ratings provides a clear, data-driven view of the probability of default for exchanges and other institutions, and their alerts deliver a valuable independent signal alongside our own monitoring by flagging anomalous transaction patterns

In early 2025, Agio Ratings partnered with Relm Insurance to power their crypto exchange default product and are now in discussions with the largest banks in the US and Europe to support their entry into crypto trading, lending, and stablecoin orchestration.

Ana De Sousa, CEO Agio Ratings, said: "We're thrilled to have such strong backing from leading investors who understand the massive opportunity in managing crypto risk. This funding allows us to expand our team of world-class researchers and engineers while deepening our partnerships with major financial institutions. The interest we're seeing from top-tier banks shows that they need our independent risk insights to participate safely.

Kibriya Rahman, Investor at AlbionVC added: "As the digital asset market continues to mature, it urgently needs independent, institutional-grade risk management. Agio Ratings has proven they can deliver exactly that. Their ability to predict major market events like FTX's collapse while others missed the warning signs demonstrates the sophistication of their approach. We're excited to back Ana and her team as they scale to meet the demand from banks, funds, and insurance companies, and become the global category leader in the space."

About Agio Ratings

Agio Ratings is a VC-backed rating agency focused on the digital asset market. Founded in 2022, the company's all-star team of PhDs have developed advanced models that capture the market's unique risk factors. Agio Ratings was early to catch FTX's high risk and to highlight Bybit's resilience against its $1.5B hack. Its ratings are used by the best risk teams in the industry, including Wintermute, Ledn, Relm Insurance and more. For more information, please visit: https://www.agioratings.io/

About AlbionVC

AlbionVC supports visionary founders and technologies with long-term capital and scale-up know-how. Founded in 1996, it was amongst the first to back leading global success stories such as Booking.com, Egress, Quantexa and Oviva. With £1bn in AUM and over 100 exits successfully realised, it funds venture breakthroughs that drive real outcomes for founders, investors and society. AlbionVC is the technology investment arm of Albion Capital Group, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For more information please visithttps://albion.vc/

