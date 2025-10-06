Program Recognizes Ability to Offer Bespoke Programmatic Services to Clients

Company enables brands to activate on YouTube and weave those campaigns seamlessly into their broader video strategies

Global programmatic media company MiQ today announced that it has been named to the YouTube Activation Partners program. As a top programmatic partner with strong advanced television (ATV) capabilities, MiQ joins a select group of trusted companies that help advertisers and agencies succeed on YouTube.

This designation highlights MiQ's deep programmatic and media expertise and its trusted partnership with YouTube, providing clients with early access to new platform features, priority support, and strategic alignment with YouTube's latest initiatives. It also strengthens MiQ's ability to offer YouTube as a fully integrated part of the programmatic media ecosystem alongside linear TV, CTV and digital video.

MiQ clients can combine the scale of YouTube's global audience with the power of 700 trillion signals from Sigma, the company's AI powered advertising technology. Sigma enables YouTube buying by uniting MiQ's data infrastructure with YouTube's powerful reach, allowing advertisers to build high-intent audiences based on real consumer behaviors-what people watch, browse, and ultimately buy. This integration helps MiQ traders extend unique reach, drive stronger engagement, and connect YouTube activity to broader video and omnichannel strategies. By leveraging Sigma, marketers can plan and optimize campaigns in ways that create a more direct and measurable link between consumer actions and business outcomes.

"The future of advertising will be defined by how intelligently we connect signals across screens," said Gurman Hundal, Global CEO and Co-founder, MiQ. "Becoming part of the YouTube Activation Partners program is an important step in that direction giving us the opportunity to work closely with Google to help advertisers navigate complexity with clarity. As viewing behaviors evolve and new tools emerge, our priority is helping advertisers understand how to connect those moments to business growth in a responsible and intelligent way."

Mohammad Chughtai, Global Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, MiQ, added, "What excites me most about this partnership is the ability to connect YouTube with the rest of the video and TV ecosystem. Marketers are moving beyond siloed strategies and starting to think more holistically-recognizing that YouTube, CTV, linear, and digital video work better together to deliver reach and outcomes that aren't possible in isolation. That's where this program is so valuable: it ensures we can help advertisers plan and activate with YouTube at the center of a truly connected strategy."

MiQ's inclusion in the YouTube Activation Partners program reflects its ongoing collaboration with Google and its commitment to helping advertisers navigate an increasingly complex video landscape. For more information on MiQ's role as a YouTube Activation Partners member, please click here.

About MiQ

We're not your average programmatic media partner. Since 2010, we've been on a journey to make advertising better, and help brands and agencies achieve their best outcomes. That's why we created MiQ Sigma, our AI-powered advertising technology that connects the ecosystem together, revealing what audiences everywhere are watching, browsing and buying. Enabled by these insights, our traders make custom, unbiased decisions that deliver faster, smarter and more effective results. With MiQ, programmatic always goes beyond expectations.

Headquartered in London, MiQ operates globally from 21 offices across North America, Europe, APAC, and Latin America. The company has been recognized as one of Insider's Hottest AdTech Companies, earned Ad Age's Best Places to Work Award, made the Inc. Power Partners list, and has been named to AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players every year since its inception in 2020.

