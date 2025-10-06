2025 World Trade Centers Association Member Forum to Focus on Private Sector's Role in Strengthening Global Business Ties

Under the theme 'Empowering Emerging Voices,' WTCA members will gather for a virtual event focused on cross-generational dialogue, trade-centered networking and global-first growth.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) , an international trade organization connecting more than 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries and territories, will virtually host its 2025 WTCA Member Forum from October 27-29. With the theme "Empowering Emerging Voices," this year's event will highlight WTCA's rising leaders and the experienced voices who guide, mentor and empower international trade collaboration. The Forum will also provide a platform to highlight those regions and industries emerging as key players in today's global economy.

The three-day Forum is one of the association's flagship annual events. To be held fully virtual this year, the 2025 Member Forum will allow members worldwide to participate more easily than ever. Attended by WTCA members, the Forum will feature panels and interactive workshops designed to equip participants with tools for navigating a changing international landscape, reflecting WTCA's commitment to promoting free and fair trade, open markets and healthy competition.

The Forum's agenda combines interactive workshops, panels and networking opportunities to connect members across generations and regions. Key sessions include a "Mentor-Mentee Match Up," where experienced leaders share guidance and emerging voices gain insights, as well as "The Future of Trade: Economic Trends Shaping the Next Decade," "State of Global Trade and Investment," "Networking with a Purpose" and "Cross-Cultural Communication in a Global Network." To view the full event agenda, click here.

"This year's Member Forum comes at a crucial time as global trade conditions continue to evolve rapidly," said John E. Drew, WTCA Chair, Board of Directors. "WTCA serves as a trusted resource for businesses navigating these challenges, with members sharing real-time updates on tariffs, restrictions and regulations to stay competitive. The Forum is a key annual touchpoint for exchanging ideas, building relationships and strengthening connections across our global network. It reflects our association's global mission and reinforces our commitment to supporting members in an ever-evolving international landscape."

The 2025 WTCA Member Forum will also kick off the official countdown to the highly anticipated 56th Annual WTCA Global Business Forum, which will be hosted April 19-22, 2026 in the United States by WTC Greater Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Crystal Edn, WTCA's Executive Director-Member Services, said, "The Member Forum brings our global network together to share ideas and take action. This year's fully virtual format makes it easier than ever for members worldwide to participate. Through interactive workshops and cross-generational dialogue, participants will gain practical tools, build new connections, and leave energized to navigate the evolving trade landscape and pursue global opportunities."

For more information about the 2025 WTCA Member Forum, please click here. Also, follow along on social media via WTCAEvents.

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in nearly 100 countries and territories. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for members to use in conjunction with their independently owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its members, the goal of WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe, creating an ecosystem built around commerce, community and connection. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

