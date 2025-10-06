CeraVe Becomes NBA's Official Skincare Partner

Partnership to Promote Dermatologist-Developed Skincare Through Season-Long Campaigns and Community Initiatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the U.S., and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced a multiyear partnership, which will make CeraVe the league's Official Skincare and Haircare Partner. The partnership will see CeraVe engage NBA fans through custom content and storytelling, onsite activations at league events and with product integrations featuring its skincare and haircare lines at retailers nationwide.

"At CeraVe, we are absolutely thrilled to join forces with the NBA because, like them, we believe in championing performance and well-being," said Esther Garcia, CeraVe US General Manager. "Our core mission is to make effective, dermatologist-developed care accessible to everyone. Our partnership with the NBA is an exciting opportunity to reach a truly unparalleled audience - one that's passionate, engaged, incredibly diverse, and one that truly values performance especially when it comes to their skin barrier, head to toe. Beyond the products, our commitment is to ignite a vital conversation about skin and scalp health, by expanding access to dermatologists for all and fostering a holistic culture of self-care that empowers the entire NBA community, on and off the court."

"This partnership reflects the NBA's commitment to expanding its lifestyle and wellness offerings," said Paolo Pastore, VP, Global Business Development, NBA. "As our Official Skincare Partner, CeraVe brings trusted expertise and an innovative marketing approach that supports bringing the NBA experience closer to fans wherever they are."

The partnership builds on CeraVe's "Head of CeraVe" campaign with 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, expanding the brand's reach through original content across NBA social and digital channels and at marquee league events throughout the season. CeraVe will have a robust onsite presence at marquee NBA events, including the Emirates NBA Cup, NBA All-Star, and NBA Summer League, while also integrating into NBA 2K26 to connect with the league's gaming audience.

CeraVe will collaborate with the NBA to engage youth through "Care For All," a program through which Jr. NBA clinics across the United States will provide families with comprehensive resources and skin health education, including opportunities such as dermatology screenings, product education and sampling.

The 80th NBA regular season begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, as part of American Express NBA Tip-Off 2025, when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock as the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder hosts the Houston Rockets (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET).

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave) or at www.cerave.com

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball.?Built around five professional sports leagues:?the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in 60 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents.?NBA rosters at the start of the 2024-25 season featured a record-tying 125 international players from a record-tying 43 countries.?The NBA's digital assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass.?The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.5 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA's global social responsibility platform, partners with renowned community-based organizations around the world to address important social issues in the areas of education, inclusion, youth and family development, and health and wellness.

