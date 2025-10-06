Anzeige
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
PR Newswire
06.10.2025 15:12 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 comes off 1.1% weekly gain

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 6th

  • Stocks are fractionally higher after the S&P 500 rose 1.1% last week. This is the fourth time in the last five weeks that it has gained.
  • Traders shrugged off concerns about the government shutdown despite few signs of it imminently reopening. The shutdown delayed the release of key economic data last week.
  • This week will be filled with Fed speak and a preliminary read on consumer sentiment this Friday. The University of Michigan anticipated that sentiment declined in October.

Opening Bell
PJT (NYSE: PJT) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA) celebrates its upcoming Zeta Live event

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789474/NYSE_Oct_6_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sp-500-comes-off-1-1-weekly-gain-302575815.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
