Lunai Bioworks Inc.: Lunai Bioworks Launches AI-Powered Alzheimer's Disease Program, Expanding Neurodegenerative Pipeline

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Lunai Bioworks (Nasdaq:LNAI) today announced a major advance in Alzheimer's research: its AI platform, Augusta, achieved up to a 35% improvement in diagnostic accuracy by combining MRI scans with genetic and metabolic data. The company is launching a preclinical Alzheimer's program to bring this technology closer to clinical use, a move that could enable earlier intervention for millions worldwide.

The new program builds on Lunai's recent announcement regarding their findings for Parkinson's Disease, and fulfills their broader vision of applying advanced, multi-modal ML to improve diagnostics in complex disease areas. BioSymetrics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lunai and creators of the Augusta platform, is currently engaged in ongoing collaborations with research institutions and pharmaceutical companies to translate these findings into actionable biomarkers and clinical tools, including its first commercial contract to identify early markers of Alzheimer's disease signed last week.

By combining genetic, metabolic, and imaging data using distributed ML pipelines, BioSymetrics has shown that models built on integrated datasets significantly outperform those built on any single modality. This work, benchmarked using the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) dataset, confirms the value of Augusta's proprietary approach to heterogeneous data integration in neurodegenerative disease research.

"I am delighted that we have signed our first commercial deal in our Alzheimer's program. Driving this as our approach reinforces the idea that Alzheimer's Disease is too complex for single-dimensional data," said David Weinstein, CEO of Lunai. "By leveraging AI to integrate and learn from the full biological context, including genetics, MRI imaging, metabolomics, and clinical records, we can generate models that are more predictive, more scalable, and more useful in the search for effective treatments."

Highlights of the work include:

Platform Expansion : Augusta now validated across multiple neurodegenerative indications.

An up to 35% improvement in diagnostic accuracy when combining MRI, genomics, and metabolomics vs. using MRI data alone.

Automated parameter optimization across over 22,000 MRI processing runs , enabling scalable precision modeling for diverse patient populations.

Support for real-time and distributed analysis using cloud architecture.

These results echo previous findings from the literature showing that integrated multi-view models yield the highest performance on AD classification tasks.

About Lunai Bioworks

Lunai Bioworks Inc. is an AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense company pioneering safe and responsible generative biology. With proprietary neurotoxicity datasets, advanced machine learning, and a focus on dual-use risk management, Lunai is redefining how artificial intelligence can accelerate therapeutic innovation while safeguarding society from emerging threats.

