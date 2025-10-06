Fort Walton Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - White-Wilson Medical Center, P.A. ("White-Wilson", the "Debtor" or the "Company"), a multi-specialty physician group serving Florida's Emerald Coast for more than 79 years, today announced that it has voluntarily filed a petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Florida. The case has been assigned to the Honorable Karen K. Specie, Chief Judge of the Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Florida. The case number is 25-40486.

The Company will continue operating its medical practices and patient services without interruption throughout the strategic restructuring process. White-Wilson has filed customary motions with the Court seeking authorization to pay wages, honor employee benefits, and continue its patient care programs as usual. The Company has also filed an emergency motion for use of cash collateral to support operations during the restructuring.

"White-Wilson has been proud to serve this community for nearly eight decades," said Dr. Kenneth Persaud, Chief Executive Officer. "We are taking this step to address financial obligations, reduce debt and strengthen our foundation so we can continue providing high-quality care for generations to come." "We believe this plan of reorganization is in the best interests of our patients, physicians, other clinicians, employees, and partners, as well as our community members. This will ultimately result in a more promising future," said Dr. John C. Dali, President of White-Wilson Association, PA. "Our primary goal remains to keep our patients healthy and to heal them quickly, as it has always been able to do for the past 79 years."

Background and Objectives

White-Wilson operates leased offices across Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, DeFuniak Springs, Destin, Niceville, and Navarre, employing more than 300 individuals and offering more than 15 medical specialties. The Chapter 11 filing will allow White- Wilson to:

Restructure its debt obligations, including secured and unsecured claims;

Maximize the value of the medical practice for the benefit of creditors and stakeholders

Preserve jobs and maintain ongoing patient services; and

Position the organization for long-term success as a trusted health care provider.

White-Wilson intends to propose a Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization that will provide for distributions to creditors and enable the practice to emerge from bankruptcy as a stronger organization.

Legal Representation

White-Wilson is being represented in the Chapter 11 proceedings by Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP, ("Johnson Pope") with firm partners Alberto "Al" F. Gomez, Jr. and Michael Markham serving as lead counsel for the Debtor. Partner, Michael Magidson, will lead the Healthcare law representation of the Debtor. Johnson Pope is a full-service law firm and will provide legal services to the Debtor as needed.

About White Wilson Medical Center

Founded more than 79 years ago, White-Wilson Medical Center, P.A. is the Emerald Coast's largest multi-specialty physician group, dedicated to delivering collaborative, patient-centered care. With locations throughout Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa counties, White-Wilson offers a wide range of services supported by advanced technology, experienced providers, and caring staff.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269123

SOURCE: White Wilson Medical Center & Johnson Pope Bokor Rupple & Burns, LLP