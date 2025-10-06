LAMDA Development delivered a strong H125 operational and financial performance across all segments of the business. The operational malls and marinas reached new high levels of EBITDA and the Ellinikon project delivered a significant increase in revenues and earnings. Adjusted net assets per share increased by 11% versus end-FY24, to €9.22, driven by the external revaluation of the operational malls. The subsequently agreed land sale to, and partnership with, ION Group is a major landmark in the long-term development of the Ellinikon project.

