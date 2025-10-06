Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of European VAT Desk, a Belgium-based tax consultancy firm recognized for its deep expertise in European value-added tax (VAT) consultancy and compliance for cross-border businesses.

Founded in 2006 by Alain Soriano and Bernard Ickowicz, European VAT Desk has built a reputation as a trusted advisor in the tax space, with a personalized, end-to-end approach to VAT compliance and consulting. The acquisition strengthens Ryan's VAT offerings, expanding the Firm's European footprint and enhancing the ability to serve clients across more than 27 countries.

"This acquisition is a meaningful step in our ongoing efforts to grow Ryan's presence in the VAT market," said Tom Shave, Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations. "The European VAT Desk team brings a wealth of experience in strategic VAT solutions, along with a strong client-first mindset that complements our Firm's strengths. We look forward to combining our expertise to deliver even more value to clients across the region."

The move reflects Ryan's commitment to combine local expertise with global strength to help businesses navigate today's complex tax environment. European VAT Desk serves mid-sized and large multinational companies, with services that include:

VAT Compliance: Management of the full VAT compliance lifecycle, including registrations, and VAT return preparation and submission across multiple jurisdictions.

Management of the full VAT compliance lifecycle, including registrations, and VAT return preparation and submission across multiple jurisdictions. VAT Consulting: In-depth VAT advice, including case analysis, tax audit support, jurisdiction-specific advice, and cash flow optimization-providing solutions that improve efficiency and reduce compliance risk.

"By joining forces with Ryan, we're now better positioned to serve clients across their entire range of tax management obligations, in addition to the VAT management lifecycle," said Bernard Ickowicz, co-founder of European VAT Desk. "We're proud to bring our experience into a global Firm whose experts complement our strengths and share our focus on results-driven client service."

The acquisition underscores Ryan's commitment to meeting clients wherever they operate, combining world-class talent with local expertise to help them navigate tax complexity and unlock capital to invest, grow, and thrive.

As part of the acquisition, Alain Soriano, Bernard Ickowicz, Philippe Noirhomme, and Eyal Benzenou will join Ryan, bringing a wealth of knowledge and trusted client relationships. The acquisition also establishes a Ryan office in Brussels, adding another strategic hub for serving clients across the region.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 5,900 professionals and associates serves over 77,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

