Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - VenHub Global, Inc. ("VenHub" or the "Company"), a leader in unattended retail, today announced it it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed direct listing of its common stock. The Form S-1 is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. VenHub intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "VHUB".

When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained by visiting the SEC website or on the Investors page of VenHub's website.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About VenHub

VenHub is building the retail infrastructure of the future. With a bold vision to modernize access to goods and services, VenHub delivers scalable, autonomous Smart Store technology across the U.S. and beyond. From major metro regions to rural towns, fixed units to mobile deployments, VenHub brings automation, intelligence, and convenience wherever people need it.

VenHub's AI-powered Smart Stores operate 24/7 with no on-site employees, adapting dynamically to customer behavior, local conditions, and operator settings. With a focus on safety, speed, and scalability, VenHub is setting the new global standard for retail that never sleeps. Following its Southern California expansion, VenHub is preparing deployments for transit hubs and commercial sites in major cities across North America, the Middle East, and Europe. To learn more, visit:

www.VenHub.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. ("VenHub" or the "Company"), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company's objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269257

SOURCE: VenHub Global Inc.