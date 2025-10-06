Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 15:50 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: How Big Tech and Data Centers Are Solving Their Growing Energy Appetite With Renewables

by Sarah Adams of Vert Asset Management

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Artificial intelligence (AI) may be software, but it is built from hardware: steel, copper, concrete, and energy. Every search query, AI-generated image or digital transaction routes through a data center, the brick-and-mortar to the cloud. These facilities, ranging from modest colocation sites to sprawling hyperscale campuses, run 24/7 to store and process the data behind cloud computing, AI, streaming and more.

The companies that own and operate this infrastructure fall into two groups: hyperscale cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Microsoft, and the real estate owners such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Digital Realty and Equinix. Hyperscalers are no longer just tenants, and data center REITs are not just landlords. Both the tenant and the landlord are now active energy market makers who are reshaping how power is sourced, scheduled and delivered.

Grappling with increased energy demand

Electricity demand from US data centers is rising at a pace not seen in decades. According to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, data center electricity use grew 7% annually between 2014-2018, then more than doubled to 18% annually from 2018-2023, largely driven by cloud expansion and AI-optimized servers. It is estimated that by 2028, AI workloads alone could increase total data center energy use by 20-40% above baseline forecasts.

Hyperscalers and data center REITs include renewables in their procurement strategies for a few reasons. For one, corporate carbon reduction targets are driving procurement at scale. Google has a 24/7 clean power goal and both Digital Realty and Equinix have stated they are looking for 100% renewable energy coverage.

Read the insightful article from Sarah Adams of Vert Asset Mgmt here- https://greenmoney.com/from-energy-hogs-to-rewiring-the-grid-how-big-tech-and-data-centers-are-solving-the-clouds-growing-energy-appetite-with-renewables/

=====

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/how-big-tech-and-data-centers-are-solving-their-growing-energy-appetite-with-r-1081955

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.