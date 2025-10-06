Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Healing Realty Trust Inc. ("Healing Realty Trust," "HRT" or the "Company"), a healthcare-focused real estate investment company concentrated on acquiring value-add to core-plus medical office buildings with core-like, durable cash flows, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a single-story, multi-tenant medical office property located at 1160 Park Avenue West in Highland Park, Illinois. The asset was acquired for $4,915,000, representing a purchase price of $221.82 per square foot, compared to a market comparable of $262 per square foot.

The 22,158-square-foot property is occupied by seven medical tenants and is currently 100% leased with a weighted average lease term of 4.71 years. The tenant base, which is 100% medical, spans a diverse range of outpatient specialties, contributing to durable cash flow and long-term stability. The property's favorable lease structure and full occupancy, position it as a strong core-plus asset with additional growth potential through in-place rental increases.

"We are grateful to our team for making this acquisition possible and proud to welcome the Highland Park property into Healing Realty Trust's expanding portfolio," said Cody Shandraw, President of Healing Realty Trust. "With a strong mix of medical tenants, proximity to two major hospital systems, and a surrounding community characterized by high household incomes, a growing senior population, and rising healthcare demand, this property is well-positioned to serve local patients for years to come. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on investing in assets that not only create long-term value for our investors but also expand access to high-quality, community-based healthcare."

Joe Caltabiano, CEO of Healing Realty Trust, added, "This acquisition reflects HRT's disciplined growth strategy and our commitment to strengthening communities through healthcare-focused real estate. By investing in well-located, fully stabilized medical office properties, we are able to provide both stability for our investors and vital healthcare access for the patients who live and work in these neighborhoods. Our team's execution and deep market expertise continue to drive our success and reinforce our position as a trusted partner in healthcare real estate."

The property is ideally situated less than one mile from Endeavor Health Highland Park Hospital and within 6.5 miles of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, both of which are leading healthcare providers in the North Shore region. Within a three-mile radius, the trade area features a population of over 56,000 residents with an average household income of $173,334.

This acquisition strengthens HRT's commitment to investing in high-quality medical office assets across strategic markets, supporting the delivery of accessible, community-based healthcare while generating durable returns.

About Healing Realty Trust

Healing Realty Trust is a real estate investment firm dedicated to acquiring and managing healthcare-focused commercial properties across strategic U.S. markets. Through a disciplined approach, HRT enhances medical office buildings with value-add and core-plus strategies, delivering durable returns for investors while supporting the healthcare needs of local communities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269256

SOURCE: Healing Realty Trust